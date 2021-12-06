Vantage Point: County board's Kennedy shows bipartisan touch

Conservative politicians like to preach tax cuts, family values and slimmed-down government.
So, does that mean that Otsego County conservatives engage in cultural warfare, reject bipartisan solutions and oppose any expansion of county services?
No it does not.
Consider the record of conservative Otsego County Rep. Meg Kennedy. In November, she was elected to a fourth consecutive term with 73 percent of the vote. Kennedy represents the towns of Hartwick, Milford and New Lisbon.
In an era of sharp political division and extreme partisanship, Kennedy is a politician who rejects polarization while embracing consensus. Her modus operandi is to identify problems and solve them by working with Republicans and Democrats.
Here is a case in point. Kennedy was a leader in creating a countywide ambulance service.
Yes, it’s a million-dollar expansion of county government. But it solves a problem. Before the new service, it could take an hour or more for an ambulance to reach a patient.
“As a conservative, I speak more as a resident, as a human being. This is a vital service for the county,” Kennedy said. “I think it crosses party lines.”
The Otsego County ambulance service was launched in November. It provides emergency services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The county bought two new, fully equipped ambulances. They’re staffed with basic life support and advanced life support EMTs.
The service doesn’t come cheap. Kennedy said salaries will be about $800,000 the first year and vehicle maintenance comes in at approximately $200,000.
“I think that the conservative part of me comes into play on making sure we pay for it in the smartest way possible that prevents us from raising taxes,” Kennedy said.
Otsego County taxpayers will not be on the hook for all that money. Uncle Sam paid for the ambulances and is funding the first two years of operation.
“What really propelled us to action on this, is the American Rescue Plan, money from the federal government,” Kennedy said.
Future financing is complicated. “It may require action by the state Legislature and the governor for a shared-service plan,” Kennedy said. “All of that will need to be worked out over the next two years, including user fees, and collecting from insurance companies.”
Kennedy also shepherded to fruition another addition to county government. As vice chair of the Board of Representatives, she spent several years working on creating a county administrator position.
“(Board chair) Dave Bliss appointed the Intergovernmental Affairs committee to study the idea of a county administrator,” Kennedy said. The group focused on administrator and manager forms of county government.
The committee held meetings with the New York State Association of Counties and existing county administrators, and hosted public meetings in Cooperstown and Oneonta. Eventually, it settled on a county administrator.
After a round of interviews, Joshua Beams was hired. He’s responsible for the day-to-day operations of the county government, including overseeing department heads, monitoring the budget, participating in labor negotiations, managing the vehicle fleet and seeking grants and shared services.
The local law creating the position paying up to $100,000, crafted in part by Kennedy, has the goal of making the machinery of government more efficient and accountable. “But the county Board retains final authority,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy is also deeply involved in civic and business affairs.
She’s a board member of the New York State Association of Counties, the Soil & Water Conservation District, Oneonta Farmers Market, Cooperstown Farmers Market, Mohawk Land Bank and Destination Marketing Corp. for Otsego County, the local tourism promotion agency.
As if that’s not enough to keep her busy, she runs her family garden and greenhouse business that was started by her grandfather more than 100 years ago.
Kennedy lives in one of the oldest occupied houses in the region. Her family’s Mount Vision home is believed to have been built by pioneers in 1778.
Kennedy is a conservative, endowed with an engaging personality, a quick smile, and an unflagging gift for building winning coalitions. And that impresses many Democrats, including me.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com.
