Meet our new lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin.
He got the job in a roundabout way.
After Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid a sex scandal, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul became governor. Hochul then appointed Benjamin, a state senator at the time, as the new lieutenant governor.
Benjamin is now the second highest-ranking official in state government. But in reality the position has few duties and very little power.
By tradition, Benjamin’s job is to maintain good relations with Hochul and do what the governor asks him to do.
Among the tasks Hochul has assigned to Benjamin is overseeing the state’s many Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects.
I asked Benjamin if he would visit Oneonta to see how the city is spending $10 million of taxpayer money.
“I would happily do that. I want to make sure that all those dollars are spent well on behalf of the public,” Benjamin said.
So, it is now up to Oneonta’s new mayor, Mark Drnek, to officially invite Benjamin for a visit.
Will he extend the invitation?
“Absolutely, it would be my honor and pleasure to escort the lieutenant governor around and show off all that we have done and have planned for the DRI,” Drnek said.
Benjamin is from Harlem. His parents are Caribbean immigrants. And he gets advice from neighbors, including former state Comptroller H. Carl McCall and former U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel.
His mentor is former Gov. David Paterson, who lives a few blocks away from where Benjamin lives with his wife, Cathleen, and their daughter.
Benjamin has an MBA from Harvard Business School, spent three years working in investment banking, then returned to Harlem to help build affordable housing.
Because he has experience in finance and politics, I asked him if he wants political power or to earn a lot of money.
“I always wanted to have an impact on society,” Benjamin said.
He said his No. 1 goal is equity, which he defined as creating opportunities for the disadvantaged.
“We have communities of color in particular, and in some cases rural communities which are predominately white, that have been historically left out and under-resourced,” Benjamin said.
He said he believes improving education will level the playing field.
“We have scenarios where in some school districts 40-to-50 percent of the kids are graduating, not going to college and have no plan,” Benjamin said.
“We need to have a state response to that, because we need to make sure that as many people as possible are getting the opportunity to live productive lives,” he said.
Part of his solution is to increase the number of minority- and women-owned businesses that get lucrative state contracts. He said those groups have been institutionally left out for generations.
While in the state Senate, criminal justice reform was Benjamin’s top priority.
He succeeded in passing several laws related to the issue, including ending cash bail in most cases, eliminating solitary confinement, and restoring voting rights to former inmates.
Benjamin also cites the recently passed Less Is More law.
He explains the measure this way. “If you are out on parole after committing a crime and you are reintegrating yourself into society, and commit a technical violation, not a new crime, it should not result in you being returned to jail.”
He said that bill will help to end what he called “over-incarceration.”
Benjamin is quick to add: “At the same time I believe we have to be very mindful of public safety and make safe streets a priority.”
Benjamin’s life is not all work and politics. He enjoys the limelight and a bit of showbiz.
In 2014 he appeared on the reality TV show "Love in the City" as the boyfriend of Tiffany Jones.
Jones played a fiercely independent woman. Benjamin played her foil.
His comment about the reality TV show: “It exaggerates life for dramatic effect.”
If Mayor Drnek’s expected invitation is accepted, we all can welcome Lt. Gov. Benjamin to Oneonta sometime in the new year.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com.
