Vantage Point: Housing market poses problems that don't have easy solutions

Elected officials across the political spectrum have unveiled plans for more affordable housing for decades.
Some want to spend tax money to stimulate housing construction. Others want to use government funds to subsidize renters and landlords. And yet others want to collaborate with stakeholders.
In her 2022 State of the State speech Gov. Kathy Hochul called for a $25 billion plan to increase home construction and tackle inequities in the housing market. She said it will create and preserve 100,000 affordable homes over five years.
State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, is focusing on $1.3 billion in federal relief money that can aid tenants and landlords. He says he wants to get that cash to people who qualify.
And Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek acknowledges the city needs housing for residents and the 1,000 newcomers he wants to attract.
“Bring in voices not often heard with different expertise and understanding to work collaboratively,” Drnek said during his campaign for mayor.
Drnek’s formula focuses on the private sector. “The city has set up a housing commission. But that may not be where discussions begin and end,” Drnek said. “The solution might come from student landlords, Airbnb rentals, real estate brokers, entrepreneurs and developers.”
But how to get developers to risk their money constructing new housing?
Here’s the simplified formula. Developers will build new houses if the market value of existing homes is higher than the cost of new construction.
However, if building a new house costs more than the price of existing homes, developers will not gamble with their money.
Prices for existing homes have been rising rapidly in the area but not as fast as construction costs.
The median home sales price rose a blistering 37.6% from January 2021 to January 2022 in Otsego County, according to the New York State Association of Realtors. Average home prices went from $155,550 to $214,000 during that period.
Delaware County experienced a similar price rise. Up 32.6%, from $165,000 to $218,750, NYSAR said in its most recent report.
That same study showed the housing market in Chenango County was a bit cooler, but not by much. Prices rose 29.9% during the year from $142,465 to $185,000.
Fewer properties on the market coupled with rising demand fueled the sharp increase.
So, what is the cost of building a new home in our area?
According the the online service Home Advisor, it would cost from $300,000 to as much as $600,000 to build a three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch style house in the town of Oneonta.
That doesn’t include the price of land.
New construction is at minimum $86,000 more than for a comparable existing home.
Of course there are many other factors including mortgage financing, property taxes, inflation and family income that go into the calculation.
Rocket Mortgage, the largest retail lender in the U.S., is selling 30-year fixed rate loans at 4.12%. That’s for a borrower looking to finance a primary residence, with an excellent credit rating and putting down $50,000.
Rates, although rising, are still relatively low. Fifteen years ago, mortgages were about 6%.
There are federal and state programs for individual home buyers, but the purchaser is required to jump through many hoops to get the benefits.
And there are multiple federal and state programs for housing developers. The Lofts on Dietz Street in Oneonta is an example of government money subsidizing construction.
These programs can be extremely complicated.
Here is a list, published by the Community Preservation Corporation, of government related entities involved in building the 64 unit Dietz Street project.
They are the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal, Housing Trust Fund, Rural and Urban Community Investment Fund, Middle Income Housing Program, Empire State Development, New York Energy Research and Development Authority, and the New York Mortgage Agency.
Despite what politicians say, don’t expect a lot of new housing construction in our region any time soon.
Why?
Private developers can’t make a buck and government subsidies are more complicated than a Rubik's Cube.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com.
