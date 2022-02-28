Vantage Point: How do we solve the the problem of inflation?

Inflation is the enemy of people living on a fixed income, middle class families with children and bottom-rung wage earners.
The Consumer Price Index, the federal government’s main inflation measure issued by the U.S. Labor Department, rose to 7.5% during the past year. That’s the fastest rate of increase in four decades.
Making a back-of-the-envelope calculation, if inflation continues at the current pace, $1,000 of purchasing power at the start of the Biden administration would be reduced to $665 at the end of his current term.
One doesn’t have to look far to see how inflation affects consumers. Here are a few examples.
Exhibit A: the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in our area is now $3.76, according to GasBuddy. In February 2015 gas cost $1.90 per gallon. That a 98% increase.
Exhibit B: the median sales price of existing homes last year increased 31.7%, according to figures provided by Michele Stoeger, executive officer of Otsego-Delaware Board of Realtors. The calculations are based on data from Multiple Listing Services for Otsego, Delaware and Chenango Counties.
Exhibit C: the price of groceries jumped 7.4% during the past year; and the cost of eating in restaurants escalated 6.4% during the same period, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
Rising inflation has multiple causes. Supply and demand are the dominant factors.
“Right now we are in a period of high demand for goods and services,” Philip Sirianni, chair of the SUNY Oneonta Economics Department, said in an interview for this column. In addition, “we’ve all heard about the supply chain disruptions effecting everything from the price of orange juice and beef to used cars and real estate.”
Other factors driving up prices include historically low interest rates, very high federal government borrowing and spending, and declining worker productivity.
Inflation can be accelerated or curbed by fiscal and monetary policy.
Congress and the president control fiscal policy, meaning taxes and government spending.
The Federal Reserve, the nation’s central bank, regulates monetary policy which involves interest rates and money supply.
“I think the Federal Reserve recognizes (these issues),” Sirianni said. “And the Fed has signaled it will be raising interest rates. Markets are anticipating around four rate hikes by the Fed this year, most likely starting in March.”
The current Fed target interest rate is between zero and a quarter of one percent. The first interest hike could be a half percent.
And the Fed is also expected to end something called quantitative easing, a bond buying program launched at the beginning of the COVID pandemic designed to inject money into the markets.
Tapering and then ending purchasing bonds will reduce the money supply.
“Inflation is running very hot right now,” Sirianni said. “It is tricky because you want to make sure that unemployment remains low and inflation stabilizes. The target inflation rate is 2%.”
Regarding fiscal policy, Washington spent $6.8 trillion in fiscal year 2021, running a $2.7 trillion deficit, according to usafacts.org. That level of spending is a major cause of inflation. Neither Congress nor the Biden administration has announced plans to reduce spending.
And now international tensions are adding another factor to the equation. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is sending shock waves through the global economic system.
The public reaction is one of concern.
A recent Siena College poll finds New York state voters are very worried about inflation, the economy and their personal finances.
“Sixty-three percent of voters say inflation is having a very serious negative effect on the economy, that’s up from 49%,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.
Another measure of public sentiment is the misery index. This month it jumped to 11.5%.
Look at it this way.
With 2% inflation you may pay an extra buck at the gas pump, followed by buying a cup of coffee and a doughnut. With 7.5% inflation you fill up your tank but skip the coffee and snack.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.