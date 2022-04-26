“A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.” — Marcus Garvey
The Oneonta History Center is undergoing a transformation.
It will display our community’s past while simultaneously looking to its future in a modernized Main Street building. For the past four months construction workers have been renovating the center’s first floor.
Refurbished spaces include, “our gift shop, our entryway, and our permanent and temporary exhibit spaces,” Marcela Micucci, the Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s executive director, said during an interview. “Some of that work involves updates to our track lighting system, repainting our walls, and we also installed some partitions.”
In addition, new vinyl plank has been laid down over old tiles on the ground floor.
The money for this round of renovations “is actually all by private donors, grants and individuals,” Micucci said. “It is important that our ground floor be updated because our permanent exhibit hasn’t been changed since we opened the center in 2005.”
Long term plans include rebuilding the third floor ballroom using a $250,000 state grant secured several years ago by former state Sen. James Seward.
“We believe the space was used for fancy balls. There is a balcony for an orchestra. It’s a really fantastic space,” Micucci said. “We’re looking forward to doing that project next.”
Because of ongoing work, it has been difficult to establish an exact reopening date. “But right now we’re looking at about mid-May,” Micucci said.
The History Center opened in 1939 with a mission of promoting the Greater Oneonta region.
“We preserve our past by collecting and preserving authentic objects and documents which are stored on the second floor,” Micucci said. Additionally, GOHS is charged with “disseminating knowledge, providing stimulating educational experiences through dynamic programs, and through our exhibitions.”
The center’s collection of books and documents offers a literary passage to times past.
“We have over 10,000 items and that includes things like ledgers, city directories, we have a large collection of yearbooks from SUCO, Hartwick, and also OHS,” Micucci said. “We have a lot of objects from the railroad.”
Stories of our community’s past will roll before your eyes and ears during a visit to the Oneonta History Center. That’s because a player piano and the accompanying music rolls will again be prominently displayed.
“It will be right in the entryway,” Micucci said. “We play the player piano so people can hear the music. We have 300 or more piano rolls that are in pretty good condition.”
The piano was made in Oneonta. It probably dates back to the early 20th century. Player pianos were a popular form of family entertainment before the invention of phonographs, radio, television and tape machines.
When the History Center reopens, new exhibits will include “a window display celebrating the centennial of the Oneonta Rotary,” Micucci said. “Our new permanent exhibit is called ‘Small Communities Big Ideas.’ It includes digital features, interactive displays and a variety of unseen objects.”
Another feature of the History Center will be a new Children’s Corner.
“It will have interactive activities, books, and toys and a large graphic of one of Oneonta’s old trains that will be incorporated into our permanent exhibit,” Micucci said. “It will also have an actual recording of a train coming into Oneonta station.”
The GOHS collections are not static. Curators are actively looking for donations.
“We are always interested in learning about what people have in Oneonta and the surrounding area,” Micucci said. “Our collecting committee meets every other month with a long docket of possible items of historical interest to accept.”
The History Center, funded by donations, is free and open to the public. “We do have a suggested donation, but we will never turn anyone away,” Micucci said.
I’m looking forward to the reopening of the Oneonta History Center. Why? Lord Byron explained it this way: “The best prophet of the future is the past.”
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.