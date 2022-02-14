Vantage Point: New lines draw Oberacker into possible primary

The Albany powers that be dealt state Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, a lousy hand.
During the redistricting process, the Democratic controlled Legislature attached state Sen. Jim Tedisco’s hometown of Glenville to Oberacker’s district, potentially setting up a June GOP primary.
A primary “is disheartening, there’s no doubt about that,” Oberacker said during an interview. “(But) looking at the proposed lines that were put forth, it’s still 75% of my current Senate District.”
The Legislature drew its own lines after the Independent Redistricting Commission failed to agree on a single set of maps. And those district lines favor downstate progressives.
Oberacker is seeking reelection despite the possibility of a primary. “I’m telling everybody that I’m coming out and I will run again in my district, the 51st,” Oberacker said.
And what about Tedisco?
Oberacker said the two men have discussed the situation and Tedisco has not made a final decision. “He is, in his mind, determining whether he will run again or not,” Oberacker said.
Republicans and good government advocates are claiming Democrats in the Legislature gerrymandered the congressional and legislative lines to favor members of their own party.
The GOP has filed a lawsuit in Steuben County challenging the maps.
Democrats deny that they stacked the deck.
“The important thing to realize is New York is a deep blue state, we all know this,” state Sen. Michael Gianaris, D-Queens, the second-highest ranking member of the chamber, said on my friend Brian Lehrer’s WNYC radio show. “So it shouldn’t be a surprise that when maps are done fairly there’s going to be a result that reflects that reality on the ground.”
Both Tedisco and Oberacker are right-of-center politicians. And Tedisco has a rock-solid conservative record.
He voted against abortion rights, paid family leave, equal pay regardless of gender, freelance wage protections, higher minimum wages, same sex marriage and making recreational marijuana legal.
Tedisco is also a Second Amendment advocate. He voted against the NY SAFE Act.
Oberacker’s voting record on hot-button issues is thin because he’s in his first term.
Separate from political problems related to redistricting, Oberacker is speaking out against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s $216 billion state budget.
Looking at the top line, the senator says Hochul’s spending package is more than the combined budgets of Texas and Florida, states that individually have larger populations than New York.
When asked if New York has that much money, Oberacker said, “the short answer is no!”
One example of what he calls “non-sensical spending” relates to agricultural workers.
The state is reducing the threshold for farm workers to be paid overtime from 60 hours per week to 40 hours per week. The change, to be implemented over time, will add to farm labor costs.
To ease the burden on farmers, the governor is proposing “a $130 million tax credit,” Oberacker said. “Are we just taking money from one side and moving it to the other?”
He said he is pleased to see that the governor is proposing $31 billion in state aid to local school districts. That’s an 8% increase over last year.
“Education seems to be getting a shot in the arm as far as budget numbers go,” Oberacker said.
However, he claims the school aid formula is needlessly complicated. “As far as (school) aid goes, it literally takes a rocket scientist to figure out how aid is calculated.”
He’s also gratified that Hochul in calling for beefing up the so-called “rainy-day fund.”
“As a former town supervisor I’m always (pleased) to put something in a reserve fund,” Oberacker said.
During last year’s budget negotiations, Republicans failed to achieve their overall goals, so Oberacker joined most of his GOP colleagues and voted “no” for all of the budget bills except the education measure.
Does he expect to do the same this year?
“I’m going to give it the same attention as I did last year, which is looking at the merits of it,” Oberacker said.
And when it comes to his reelection bid, he’ll play the hand he was dealt.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com.
