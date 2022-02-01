Vantage Point: New mayor has plans to bring new life to city

“City Hall, in collaboration with the community, is going to change everything.” — Mark Drnek
Oneonta’s new mayor is promising to attract 1,000 employed young people to the city during the next four years.
Mark Drnek is beginning that quest by enticing SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College alums, as well as downstate remote workers, to move here.
His pitch is based on our small-town lifestyle.
“Quality of life, that’s what we are going to be promoting,” Drnek said during a City Hall interview. “Most people will agree, that’s probably our greatest marketing asset.”
Drnek said he believes Oneonta is more attractive to new residents than other pocket-sized communities in the region.
“Relative to the dozens and dozens of small cities in a radius of a couple of hours from the city of Hudson, I feel those are our competition,” he said. “I think we stack up pretty well.”
The mayor notes Oneonta is centrally located within striking distance of New York City, Boston, Albany, Binghamton, Utica and Syracuse.
He’s planning on “ratcheting up” marketing of Oneonta to this locally educated target group via an updated website.
“I have a background in media,” Drnek said. The web-based marketing program will be “specific, targeted, has accountability, has goals, has benchmarks, and has a purpose,” he said.
People who visit the city’s website will find threads focusing on their interest. There will be separate clicks for businesses, entrepreneurs and potential residents.
Interested parties will be asked to provide contact information. That data will be forwarded to the appropriate city department or external service for a follow-up response.
What’s the pitch to a 25-year-old graduate?
“At this point you have probably thought about putting down roots,” Drnek said. “You’re probably thinking about having a family at one point or another in these next few years.”
He continued with a rhetorical question. “Is there a better place to raise a family than Oneonta? The answer is no, there is no better place.”
Another problem Drnek plans to tackle is the collapse of downtown retail.
“We have about a third of Oneonta’s Main Street currently empty,” he said. “You can look at that as being an issue or look at that as being an opportunity. I look at it as being an opportunity.”
He recognizes the Southside Mall, Walmart and Amazon as unbeatable competition for most goods. However, Drnek believes restaurants and niche retailers could thrive in the central business district’s empty storefronts.
“People will [buy unique] products that aren’t available in other places,” Drnek said. “They’ll pay an extra dollar or two if they can pick it up in their hands.”
Part of the mayor’s solution for energizing downtown is encouraging more people to live there. He said the first step is this fall’s expected opening of the 62-unit Dietz Street lofts.
Another project the mayor is working on is the creation of a Market Street entertainment district that will attract children, parents and 25-to-39-year-olds.
“I’d love to see arcades, I’d love to see a bowling alley, I’d love to see large spaces that could be used for open mics or other presentations,” Drnek said.
The most ambitious piece would be a multi-million-dollar train-themed children’s museum.
“I think this is one of the most popular ideas that I’ve advanced,” he said. “We’re having a meeting on March 14 at SUNY where we’re going to be sitting down with any number of partners to begin strategizing.”
During his campaign for mayor, Drnek promised to cut unnecessary city regulations that he said impede economic development.
To fulfill that promise, the mayor said he’ll work with communities to identify hurdles, then consult with city employees about reforming regulations.
The focus will be making it easier for people to open or expand businesses and build or modify housing.
So, that’s some of our new mayor’s ambitious agenda.
Maybe he’s not changing everything, but his plan is to change many things.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com
