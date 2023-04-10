Gov. Kathy Hochul is attempting two “big sister” power grabs that violate New York’s home rule tradition.
First, the governor wants to eliminate local towns’ ability to set tax rates for large scale solar and wind projects.
“Power will be taken away from local zoning, and control given to Albany,” Otsego County Board of Representatives Chair David Bliss said. “The taxation rates on those projects that towns, schools and the county would receive could be lower.”
I asked Bliss if the state is butting into local affairs. and if that will mean less tax money for local governments and school districts.
“Potentially it could be, yes. I don’t know if I’d call it butting in. Certainly it has the potential to butt in because these projects wouldn’t be regulated at all by towns, they’d be regulated by the state,” Bliss said.
Municipalities and school districts rely on property taxes. The state has many different kinds of taxes but it does not tax property. So, if the governor gets her way, local governments and schools lose. The state benefits.
Hochul’s intentions are laudable. Her goal is to generate 70% of the state’s electricity from renewables by 2030. But her methods are heavy handed. She wants to concentrate power in the state at the expense of localities.
Secondly, Hochul is attempting to impose high density housing on rural communities whether they want it or not. Large apartment buildings and condos make sense for cities and some suburbs. But her plan doesn’t necessarily fit all communities.
“Towns are the ones that set the zoning rules for where buildings [can be built] and the density requirements,” Bliss said. “This would be the state overriding local zoning laws that restrict what can be built.”
The net effect of the change “would allow the state to force a town to allow high density in a rural area,” Bliss said.
Again, as in Hochul’s solar and wind proposal, her goal is meritorious. She wants 800,000 new housing units built in the state during the next decade. There is $270 million dollars in her budget plan to support housing production statewide.
The lack of sufficient housing in all price ranges is a problem. That is not in dispute. But ramming high density zoning down a community’s throat is not the best way to achieve the governor’s goals.
I believe housing follows jobs. Hochul should be focusing on helping private companies grow and create good paying jobs. If workers earn high salaries, developers will build homes.
“I agree,” Bliss said. The old adage is, “if you have a job the people with come. Jobs first.”
Bliss also addressed a long standing dispute between county governments and Albany. In 48 states Medicaid is funded 50% by the federal government and 50% by state governments. In New York, Uncle Sam pays half, and the state portion is split between Albany and the counties.
New York spends $61 billion dollars annually on Medicaid, the highest per-capita in the nation. “The state drives [Medicaid] costs down to the county,” Bliss said. “We lobby heavily but we can’t get any traction” to end counties paying a share of Medicaid costs.
The result is county property taxes rise to pay for Medicaid.
Separately, I asked Bliss, who is a Republican, his reaction to the indictment of former President Donald Trump. “It’s a sad for America no matter which side you’re on,” Bliss said. “I’m not a big Trump fan.”
When I mentioned that large numbers of voters turn out when Trump is on the ballot, Bliss said, “He also brings out the anti-Trump voters equally. I hesitate to say, but he’s his own worst enemy.”
Bliss never personally attacked Democrat Hochul even though she’s backing policies he opposes. He’s critical of the policy not the individual. His parting comment about Trump, “I think it’s time for us to move on.”
Spoken like a gentleman.
