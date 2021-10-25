Vantage Point: Some politicians ignore the doctors in vaccine debate

To vax or not to vax? That’s the question facing folks in our region and nation.
Individuals must answer this question for themselves while the country is in the grip of a pandemic that has killed more than 700,000 Americans.
Health officials have an unequivocal answer to the question. Get the shot.
Heidi Bond, director of the Otsego County Health Department, doesn’t mince words when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. “I recommend everyone eligible should get vaccinated. It is a safe, effective vaccine.”
Bond notes that there have been health related mandates for a long time. “Vaccine mandates are not new for employers, but they may be new for employers outside the health care system.”
And she reminds the public, “you have to be vaccinated to attend public school in New York state.”
Bond is not the only local public health official urging vaccinations.
Amanda Walsh, director of Public Health Services for Delaware County, says, “one of the main facts with the vaccination is you are looking at layers of prevention.”
Walsh goes on to say, “with vaccines and masks it is the combination that makes it stronger to prevent long term transmission and to take us through this pandemic.”
Uncle Sam echoes this advice.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all eligible people get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
The CDC says COVID vaccines are safe, effective and will help stop the pandemic.
But some politicians have opinions that differ from the medical establishment.
Anti-vaxxers claim the COVID vaccine is dangerous. Others cite religious objections and freedom to choose.
Assemblyman John Salka is encouraging anti-vaxxers to get a religious exemption as a way of avoiding the jab.
Salka is also against mask mandates. He supports a bill that would prohibit state agencies from mandating masks for anyone younger than 18.
Salka said he believes scientists are on his side. “We need to follow the science and eliminate these mandates altogether.”
To underline his belief, Salka attended an “Unmask Our Kids” event in Oneonta, which rallied public opposition to mask mandates.
State Sen. Peter Oberacker is vocal in his opposition to vaccination mandates for health care workers. He says, “our health care heroes are faced with an excruciating decision — lose their jobs or be forced to go against their strong personal and religious beliefs.”
Oneonta’s Republican candidate for mayor, Len Carson, is also sounding off on mandates. He says, “you’ve heard it multiple times, this is my body, and it’s my decision, so we’re going to be respectful of every body’s thoughts and concerns, and it is their body.”
Carson speculated on anti-vaxxers reasons. “Maybe they have mistrust. I guess that the best part of America is that we are afforded those rights.”
The candidate says he’s vaccinated.
Moving up the political food chain, Andrew Guiliani is seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination. Guiliani has a famous dad. The son says, “I am not vaccinated but my anti-bodies are at a very high level.”
The former Trump aide said he believes controversial research conducted overseas supports his doubts about vaccinations. “We need to talk about the science on this. In more and more studies you see natural immunity can be six to 12 times more effective than the vaccine.”
Guiliani doesn’t want the government involved. “What I’m saying is vaccination should be a decision between you, your doctor and your family.”
There is no need to be dazed and confused. One American founding father had it figured out as early as 1778.
According to George Washington’s biographer James Thomas Flexner, Washington would not allow new recruits to join the Continental Army until they were inoculated against smallpox.
Smallpox was the pandemic of the 18th century. It caused more harm that musket fire. An estimated 6,800 Americans were killed in action during the Revolutionary War while 17,000 died from disease.
When the father of our country speaks, may his children listen.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com.
