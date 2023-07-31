I have always followed a few simple rules when it comes to money. Don’t spend more than you have and don’t borrow except for housing, transportation and education.
So, I have had a few mortgages, car loans and a student loan. I never accumulated credit card debt, bought expensive automobile, or took exotic vacations.
Looking at the other side of the equation, I must admit, I’ve never been very good at earning money. I’ve always had ambition and worked hard. My parents hammered home the American work ethic. They practiced it themselves and made sure their children did so, too. The problem for me was reporters and broadcasters generally don’t get paid well, and the business is unstable. Many of my jobs didn’t last very long.
I only had one well-paying gig. Luckily, I held on to that job the longest.
I’ve survived. And I’ve even thrived a few times during my life by following those self imposed rules.
The same can’t be said about our elected officials in Albany. Historically, our state government empties out the treasury and then borrows so it can spend more money. This year’s budget is $229 billion, the second highest in the nation. New York’s debt is the second highest of the 50 states at $368 billion, according to data tracker Wisevoter.
I’m old enough to remember the fiscal crisis of the mid 1970s. Spending beyond our means, coupled with high interest rates, and a national recession brought the Empire State to the brink of bankruptcy.
The result was lawmakers had to cut many essential services including money for education, law enforcement, transportation and social services. Spending on infrastructure took a huge hit.
I bring this up because New York state’s Democratic Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is waving a warning flag. DiNapoli is forecasting multi-billion dollar budget shortfalls in coming years. Looking down the road, DiNapoli said spending is outpacing revenues. He said next year, the budget gap may be $9.1 billion. In another two years, the projected deficit is $13.4 billion.
Predictably, Republican lawmakers are amplifying the warning. “Albany has a spending problem,” said State Sen. Peter Oberacker in reference to what he believes to be a bloated state budget.
“This year’s budget is the largest in our state’s history,” said Assemblyman Brian Miller. The budget “is rife with excessive spending and short on relief for taxpayers.”
But Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s not worried because the state is in good shape if there are future budget gaps. “We need to be fiscally conservative and prepare for a rainy day,” Hochul said in an interview with me on July 17. “Last year and this year I accumulated surpluses of $19.5 billion.”
Hochul said she learned the importance of being “fiscally conservative” when she was a member of the Hamburg Town Board and Erie County Clerk. “When I worked on local government budgets for 14 years, we always had about 15% in reserves,” Hochul said. “Right now we have about 16- or 17% state reserves.”
Hochul said when she first became governor, the state had only 4% in reserves. “That is a paltry number compared to what I think is a healthy number for a state,” Hochul said.
Hochul said as governor she has been under a lot of pressure to spend the accumulated surpluses, but has resisted. “So, I feel good about where we are,” Hochul said. “But I’m cognizant of the fact that these are the taxpayer’s dollars and it’s my responsibility to make sure that we are fiscally conservative when it comes to protecting their resources.”
It’s unlikely Albany lawmakers will become frugal. It’s hard to change spending patterns when advocates, bureaucrats and average citizens are clamoring for lawmakers to fund their pet projects.
It would be nice if legislators acted more prudently when spending our money. Avoid future pain. Don’t spend it all now.
