It is disturbing to me that many of our local elected officials are putting up barriers to accepting refugees and migrants into our community. Declaring states of emergency designed to make it difficult for migrants is not the response of decent people to other humans in distress.
I believe we have a humanitarian duty to help people fleeing persecution, violence and poverty. We should welcome refugees who arrive in the United States, no matter how they got here.
In the short term, our nation, state, county and private organizations should provide shelter, food, clothing, medical care if needed, job opportunities and English lessons. These services will help newcomers get started on a path toward self-sufficiency.
We should not create systems where migrants, refugees and immigrants become dependent on government assistance long-term. Individuals and families must be helped so they can become productive members of our society and held accountable if they fail to support themselves.
But roadblocks are being constructed on the pathway to assimilation.
The Otsego County Board of Representatives declared a state of emergency when there was a possibility of a migrant influx. According to the declaration, the board feared an “increase in homelessness … as well as an excessive financial burden,” on local taxpayers. In addition, board Chairman David Bliss issued an executive order saying the county has a “financial and logistical inability to receive and sustain” migrants and/or asylum seekers.
Separately, Republican state senators are throwing up their own obstructions. They want local elected officials to have the option to stop migrants from settling in their communities. “We would like to know how long migrants will be housed for, where specifically they will be housed, how much is being paid for their housing, and what services they are receiving and for how long,” GOP senators said in a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul.
51st District State Sen. Peter Oberacker is among those objecting to refugees being resettled here. “The rural communities I represent are not prepared to house undocumented migrants being shipped upstate,” Oberacker said in a statement. “We must also recognize that there are real security concerns.”
But not everyone agrees with that viewpoint. The Otsego Refuge Resettlement Coalition is working to bring migrants to our area. According to a media release, ORRC expects in the next few months to settle a refuge family in Oneonta. I support their efforts.
I have a proposal to integrate newcomers into American society. I recognize it is controversial and many will raise objections.
My plan is to simply make it easy to become an American citizen.
Under the “Hartvig Immigrant Welcome Plan” (I’m naming it after my “illegal alien” grandfather) all immigrants must register with the government upon arrival in the U.S. If after three years they are working, paying taxes, and have not committed a crime, they are encouraged to become citizens. If the immigrant, migrant or refugee’s record is clean, they stand before a federal judge and take the oath.
If they’re freeloading or criminals they should be encouraged to return to their country of origin.
I abhor the system that we have now. It appears to have been constructed by Rube Goldberg. It actually was designed by Congress to be difficult to navigate, and in some cases it becomes impossible to become citizens. And the current members of Congress lack the will to fix it.
I don’t want a large underclass in the United States. Our founding principle is equality. A simple pathway to citizenship is in the economic interest of our country. We should embrace the diversity and enrichment newcomers bring.
Taxation without representation is tyranny. Non citizens don’t have a say. The lack of a voice regarding taxation ignited the American Revolution. We don’t want another one.
All people living in the United States should have the responsibilities of citizenship while enjoying the opportunities and freedoms America offers.
