Vantage Point: What's taking the AG so long in the Green case?

In a statement smuggled out of a Birmingham jail in 1963, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said: "Justice too long delayed is justice denied.”
There are at least a dozen people in Oneonta who have been waiting more than six months for justice following the death Tyler Green.
On April 6, 2021, 23-year old Green was shot and killed by Oneonta Police Patrol Sgt. Ralph Pajerski. Under state law all cases in which an officer kills a civilian must be scrutinized by state Attorney General’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit.
Letitia James' AG’s office has not responded to repeated requests for information about the case. Requests include phone calls, emails and the official online application for information.
State law requires the AG to determine whether a prosecution is warranted. If the decision is not to prosecute, the report must release the facts used in making the determination and explain the legal analysis behind the decision.
“The AG’s investigators want to go through the evidence with a fine-tooth comb,” said Joyce St. George, a former special investigator for the AG, explaining why it takes so long. “They do not want to make a mistake. They will go over over the video tapes forensically. And they are aware of the sensitivity of the situation.”
The incident that took place on the front lawn of 48 River St. is complicated. I will not pass judgement on the behavior of Pajerski or Green.
I believe no one should second-guess the actions of police officers, and should accept the results of official investigations. Or, if a killing results in a trial, accept the judgment of the jury.
But I also believe Pajerski, Green’s family and the public have a right to a speedy report by the attorney general’s office and the release of all relevant information including the police body camera videos recorded during the incident.
Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg says the AG’s report is moving through the the state’s bureaucracy. “The AG’s final report from the investigation was submitted to Albany for approval the week of Oct. 18.”
Separately, Witzenburg says Pajerski is “back to work, he’s on full duty.” He adds the OPD has not changed it policies and procedures following the the shooting. “We’ve been following guidance from New York State law.”
A lingering question related to the case: was Green known to the police? “We had limited involvement with him, but nothing significant,” Witzenburg said.
Maureen Haviland, Tyler Green’s grandmother, told me that neither Green’s mother, Rachel Calvey, nor any member of her family will talk about Green’s life or the circumstances surrounding his death.
But Haviland did say she believes the attorney general will not be impartial. She said she believes the outcome of the AG’s report is predetermined and will exonerate Pajerski and the second unnamed officer who was on the scene.
Haviland said race is playing a part in the official reaction to the killing.
She contends that because her grandson was white, the national media ignored the story, but it would have been front-page news if he were Black. And she says the AG’s investigation would have taken a different course if her son was a person of color.
Haviland claims the Oneonta community has not supported Green’s family.
In addition, she says inaction and lack of support are taking a terrible toll on all involved. Tyler Green and Caitlyn Mclean have a son, Grayson, who was 2 years old at the time of the shooting.
It is the responsibility of government to do the right thing. Release the AG’s report, release the videos, and let the chips fall where they may.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.