Here is a story that raises questions about personal vs. societal responsibilities for an individual’s life.
53 year-old James McAdams is a convicted bank robber, ex-convict, recovering heroin addict, heavy smoker and alcoholic. The lifelong Oneonta native spent last winter living under bridges and in the woods along the railroad tracks.
“I’m homeless at the moment, yes I am,” McAdams said. “It’s not very fun, but yes, that’s where I’m at this point of my life.”
McAdams said he got frostbite twice sleeping outside in the cold this past winter. First it damaged his toes, and then his hands.
He said he left his home when he was 14 to escape physical and mental abuse from his alcoholic father. Within a short time McAdams started using drugs — first marijuana, then heroin.
“It was my escape. I tried it, I liked the euphoria I got from it,” McAdams said. “I didn’t care about [the consequences]. Life was easer to deal with. I got hooked.”
McAdams fathered a son while he was using heroin. The child’s mother was also abusing drugs and alcohol, according to McAdams. He said she didn’t play a significant role in raising their child.
To support the boy, McAdams said he worked as a roofer during the day and bagged groceries in the evenings. To support his habit, he said he sold drugs at night.
“It wasn’t hard to find heroin in Oneonta. There’s always somebody selling something here,” McAdams said. “If I couldn’t get it here I’d go to Utica, I’d go to Schenectady, I’d go to Albany or Binghamton.”
McAdams survived as a functioning addict for decades. But eventually his life spun out of control. “At first it was fun and then it just got to be hell,” he said. “I had to have it, I had to have, I had to have it. There was no way out.”
He tried to hide his addiction for more than 20 years, but eventually it became obvious to the people he knew, including his employers, McAdams said. Then one day when he needed money to buy drugs he committed a felony that sent him to prison.
“I robbed a bank to support my habit. It was a bank on Chestnut Street in 2010 right here in Oneonta,” McAdams said. “I needed money, put on a mask, walked into the bank, and robbed it.”
McAdams said after the robbery he bought heroin, went to a hotel with friends to shoot up, then the son of a fellow addict identified McAdams as the bank robber to police. He was convicted and spent the next seven years in upstate prisons.
McAdams said did not reform his ways when he was released on parole. He got drunk, used drugs, was caugh, and sent back to prison for parole violations.
Now that’s he’s been released a second time, McAdams acknowledges his life is in ruins. A life long smoking habit has led to lung cancer. He didn’t teach his only child the dangers of heroin, resulting in his son following in his father’s footsteps. The young man became an addict and died of a drug overdose. “I did it to myself,” McAdams said.
Addiction and homelessness are issues in Oneonta. “The problem is growing,” Tracey Martindale, program director of Catholic Charities emergency assistance program, said. “On average we see seven to ten [homeless people] a day.”
Otsego County and private social service organizations offer help to people who seek it; however, many like McAdams refuse assistance. “I don’t want it,” he said. To support himself McAdams picks cans and bottles out of dumpsters for the five cent deposit.
Drinking, drugging, crime, and idleness constitute the endless repetition of McAdams’s life. Traditional values of work, frugality and sobriety are things McAdams rejects.
Is McAdams the burden, enemy or victim of society? It’s an inscrutable question.
