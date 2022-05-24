Vantage Point: Why is abortion an issue for political debate?

The first abortion story I covered as a reporter involved the Most Reverend Francis Mugavero, bishop of Brooklyn. He led a prayer vigil outside an abortion clinic. His Excellency got down on his knees, soiling his vestments on the asphalt, to pray for the souls of women entering the clinic.
Mugavero believed these women were “baby killers” facing eternal damnation unless they repented and confessed their sins. Salvation, he believed, was possible through prayer and the intercession of the Virgin Mary.
More than half of those praying with the bishop were women of childbearing age.
In 2022 a smaller version of this scene plays out regularly in Oneonta. A Christian organization called Coalition for Life demonstrates outside Family Planning of South Central New York. Coalition members say they want to protect the sanctity of life and end abortion peacefully and prayerfully.
Abortion exposes deep divisions based on moral convictions underscored by political opinions and angry passions. Rallies and rhetoric rarely change minds. But here are some things to consider.
“At Family Planning we provide gynecological care which includes all methods of birth control, and life saving cancer screening,” Debra Marcus, CEO of Family Planning of South Central New York, said in an interview. “We also provide sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment.”
Family Planning does not provide abortions. “However, we may have clients who’ve made that choice. And we give complete options counseling which includes carrying a pregnancy to term and parenting, carrying a pregnancy to term and going for adoption, or the option of safe and legal abortion,” Marcus said.
She also has a message for anti-abortion demonstrators. “If you really care about women, children and families, why don’t you do something productive?,” Marcus said. “Why don’t you make sure that there is adequate prenatal care? Why don’t you ensure there is quality daycare?”
Women seek abortions for many reasons including rape, unplanned pregnancy, risks to the mother’s health, a deformed fetus, inability to support additional children or a father who refuses to support the child.
Every situation is different. Here is one story that I’m familiar with. A couple in their early 20s have unprotected sex. The woman gets pregnant, tells her boyfriend she is going to get an abortion, and he doesn’t have any say in her decision. She doesn’t want to tell her parents. The couple doesn’t have insurance or money to pay for the procedure. The woman contacts one of her aunts who pays for the abortion. At the woman’s insistence the subject is never discussed.
Not every woman has access to abortion or family support. In the situation I cited there was a clinic nearby and a family member provided the money.
Abortion is a political controversy and a moral conundrum. Pro-choice vs. right-to-life is a political battle royale where the two sides are dug in with irreconcilable differences. A possible political compromise is to legalize abortion during the first and second trimester. That may be acceptable to some, but it doesn’t settle the moral issue.
What I don’t understand is why abortion is partisan. Republican and Democratic women have sex with men that sometimes leads to unwanted pregnancies.
The other side of the issue involves morals. Morality is a question of right and wrong, not legal or illegal. What is moral is decided by individuals, not legislatures.
My opinion?
I’m a father and grandfather. I love children and hate the idea of taking any life, and in the latter stages of pregnancy, I have no doubt that a fetus is a human life.
However, I believe it’s up to the the woman to decide if she wants to continue a pregnancy or not. The government should have no say in the matter. I believe the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness of women trumps that of the fetus.
I recognize the dichotomy of my views.
The political question should be settled by compromise. The moral issue is up to each woman to decide for herself. It is not the business of politicians or bishops with dirty knees.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com.
