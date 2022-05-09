On April 19, a 69-year-old man with a history of traumatic brain injury fell onto the floor of his home in a rural part of the town of Middlefield.
Living alone, he struggled desperately to get up on his feet. He couldn’t. He remained on the floor for an estimated 24 hours. The man had no food, water or hope because outside a vicious spring storm was raging.
The tempest brought heavy, wet snow to our region, knocking down trees, utility poles and power lines. This man was one of about 100,000 customers who lost electricity. Without power, he had no heat. Outside temperatures were below freezing. Inside his home the thermometer was reading 43 degrees when he was found by members of Otsego County’s new ambulance service.
“It is very serious. Not necessarily the fall but being on the floor and not able to ambulate,” Robert O’Brien, director of Otsego County Emergency Medical Services, said during an interview. “It can be very, very serious and actually cost folks their lives.”
During the emergency, Otsego County 911 and EMS staff teamed up with the Office for the Aging to do home “well checks” of vulnerable residents. “After EMS found the individual on the floor,” Tamie Reed, director of the Office for the Aging, said in an interview, “EMS was able to check the individual over, ensuring no injuries.”
After that evaluation, the man decided to go to the shelter at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown. “The Office for the Aging was able to transport him there and make sure he was warm,” O’Brien said.
On the way to the shelter, Office for the Aging staff took him to a local pharmacy “to fill a prescription because he had run out of his medication,” Reed said. “He stayed at the shelter until the heat could be restored.”
Staff stayed with the man, making sure he had a shower, food and was settled for the night. “We got him to the right people in the right place and as far as I know he is doing well,” O’Brien said.
This is not an isolated case.
Since the county’s ambulance service started operation on Nov. 15, 2021, it has responded to about a thousand calls. There have been 110 cases of people falling, 39 incidents of cardiac arrest or death, 36 episodes of convulsions or seizures and 33 strokes.
In addition, the EMS crews have responded to 32 cases of bleeding, 13 overdoses or poisonings and 9 fires. “There are heart attacks every day,” O’Brien said. “We see it all.”
Before the launch of the county’s emergency 911 and EMS service, residents relied on a patchwork of volunteer and professional ambulance crews. The number of volunteers had been dwindling. Elected officials responded by creating a countywide ambulance service.
It costs $1.3 million a year to run. “The first two years of the program is paid for by the federal government,” O’Brien said. “So there is no hit to the local taxpayer. I think we are probably going to end up breaking even.”
The response from the public to the ambulance service has been enthusiastic.
“The feedback from constituents has been very positive,” Rep. Meg Kennedy C-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon, an early supporter of the program, said in an interview. “The success of the program is affirming. And it also gives one pause to think, what if we hadn’t done it?”
Kennedy also offered praise to the ambulance crews, saying, “I just can’t say enough how the people who are doing the work are our number one ambassadors for that program. They’re doing a great job.”
The service is on the job with two fully staffed ambulances seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
I find it comforting to know they are there.
Don Mathisen is a journalist living in Oneonta. Email him at onewsdm@gmail.com.
