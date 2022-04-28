War in Ukraine highlights need for free press

The idea of free and independent media is near and dear to people like me.
Many of us were drawn to the craft because of a sense of the importance of informing people of what's going on in the world, regardless of the objections of those who would rather you didn't know.
A free and independent press is something we largely take for granted in this country, largely because the founders had the good sense to codify it in the very first amendment to our nation's Constitution.
Every once in a while, we get a reminder of what life could be like were that not the case. There's a very vivid reminder going on right now in Russia.
Russian state television daily hails a glorious "special military operation" in Ukraine. Media are forbidden, by law, from calling the "operation" what it is — an invasion of a sovereign country, a war. Russians don't get to hear about the slaughter of innocents being perpetrated in their name. Anyone who tells the truth is subject to 15 years in prison. Independent news channels have all closed their doors. The only information Russians are allowed to see and hear is what is approved by Vladimir Putin.
Russians were told their soldiers were being sent to Ukraine to stop the Ukrainian government from committing genocide of Russian citizens there. It's reminiscent of kids playing "opposite day," when everything they say to each other is the opposite of the truth.
Except there's nothing fun or funny about this. There's genocide, all right, but it's Ukrainian civilians being wiped out by a superior military force, commanded by a dictator who wants their land.
But Russians don't know that. How could they? An American journalist working in Russia likened the crackdown on information to that in North Korea — a nation unpenetrated by reality for decades.
Some of the attitudes and opinions of Russians, shaped by the aforementioned state-run media, are not so different from those popular here.
People there believe the North Atlantic Treaty Organization — NATO — the bloc of Western democracies that stood against the former Soviet Union and now stands athwart Putin's ambitions, is a threat to Russian sovereignty.
If that sounds familiar, it's because we, too, have always been told there's a bogeyman out there, eager to steal our way of life.
Every hero needs a villain, and the roster of villains just in my lifetime has included the Soviet Union, "Red" China, Iran, Iraq, etc.
But, while our governments over those years have done what they could to shape public opinion, Americans have always had an independent media to let people know there was more to the story.
Perhaps the best, biggest example was during the Vietnam War, when The Pentagon Papers were leaked. Media, led by The New York Times and The Washington Post, went to the U.S. Supreme Court, where they fought the Nixon administration and affirmed the right to report the truth as it stood — not as government censors wished us to see it.
There are many smaller examples every day in cities and towns where journalists do their work despite those for whom the truth is inconvenient. That work is so important.
A recent president did his best to discredit honest media and boost those who served as nothing more than his mouthpieces. He had startling success at that, but he could never finish the job because our First Amendment and centuries of tradition and legal precedent protected the notion and fact of a free and independent press.
And, lest this be seen as a partisan attack, I'll say here that attempts to control the media come from those of all political stripes. Was Lyndon Johnson less guilty than Richard Nixon was of withholding the truth about Vietnam? No. He was not.
There are a few quotes that sum up my feelings about the business of turning life into words. A favorite comes from George Orwell: “Journalism is printing what someone else does not want published; everything else is public relations.”
Russian journalists, at least those legally allowed to operate, are in the public relations business. The Constitution says I don't have to be.
May it ever be so.
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com.
