We must teach the journey from slavery to freedom

For more than 20 years, Otsego and Delaware counties have had a dedicated team of researchers, academicians and others, who combined talents to document the identities of African Americans in the counties from as early as 1790.
Over the years, some of the African American denizens were identified as enslaved, while others were identified as free and heads of households.
In the midst of the journey from slavery to freedom were individuals, Black and white, who combined efforts to fight against the institution of slavery.
There is no doubt that there are names of freedom fighters who were the ancestors of current-day citizens, young and old, who share a history of not being racist. They lived alongside others who were racist, for whatever reasons.
Now is the crux of the matter: If the truth of American history is not allowed to be told and taught, in its multi-dimensions, our children will lose out in understanding that the extreme left-wing and the extreme right-wing advocates are deleting the struggles and the strength of Americans to find a solution true to the American creed of justice for all.
In 1994, local media, led by The Daily Star and the Binghamton Press & Sun Bulletin, shared with the public the efforts of me to document the local freedom journey.
Soon after, Dorcas Brown of Delaware County,in 1995 prepared the Delaware County Census of African Americans, 1800-1850.
Hugh McDougall, the now-deceased historian of Cooperstown, documented during 1997 and 1998 records of African Americans, Indians and Chinese in Otsego County, identified in census records from 1790 to 1925.
In a supportive fashion, now-deceased Delhi researcher Shirley Houck was joined by Leigh Eckmair of Gilbertsville in extending the awareness of documented proof of the engagement of Black and white freedom fighters in the two counties.
All of those efforts came together in celebrating the USCT Civil War Symposium of Delaware and Otsego Counties, 1997-98, that was organized by me. Local institutions Hartwick College, New York State Historical Association and SUNY Oneonta joined the effort as co-sponsors and host sites.
Proclamations from county officials, as well as from New York Gov. George A. Pataki, led to a nationwide effort at the recovery of truth about the journey from slavery to freedom.
It was also during this time that Congress authorized the study documenting the Underground Railroad.
During September 1997, The Associated Press, Gannet News Service, Enquirer Washington Bureau, and other national and local media connected our local efforts in stories about the broader Underground Railroad.
A quarter-century later, the quest to share the pain and glory of America’s past is under attack.
Can we afford for our children, and even adults, to wander in a state of delusion about who we were, as well as who we have become? The cost will be too high if we allow the far-right or the far-left to blind our memories to the point of distorting our wisdom for today and our vision for tomorrow.
What are the common-ground reference points for opening meaningful dialogue in search of the truth? The common reference points are in the stories of local communities. Oneonta, Cooperstown, and the greater Otsego County, as well as Delaware County, should be proud of their courage to confront their past, particularly in an educating manner, to uplift those who will lead our future.
So, as the debate continues nationally to lift up and/or put down our journey, let us not forget that we, locally, have a responsibility to continue educating our youths and adult population about our role in understanding our past for a brighter tomorrow.
Harry Bradshaw Matthews is a retired associate dean at Hartwick College, SUNY Oneonta Foundation Board of Directors member and founding president of the USCT Institute for Local History and Family Research.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.