What have I learned so far during this outbreak?

Coronavirus made me feel like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Feelings of anger and guilt lined the book shelves of my heart; feelings of worry poked holes in the padding of my chair; fear knocked those volumes off their shelves, and feelings of paralysis left them there on the floor at my feet.
Coronavirus has not really hit my county yet, but our county has closed school for the next two weeks. I spent several hours communicating with my students after the announcement: they were worried: they were not sure they could trust themselves to keep up with on-line work; they were afraid for their elders, their very young siblings, their sick family members. Questions continued into today, and I’m sure there will be more in the days and weeks to come. What can I tell them to calm their worries when I have my own troubling and conflicting thoughts on the subject? In all my 23 years of teaching, I have never experienced anything like this before.
My first gut-punch reaction was to wish for honest and straight-forward facts from the media. I watched the news on every channel for days. I felt reassured after former Mayor Bloomberg and President Trump spoke to the state and nation, then I felt panicked as I watched, riveted, to horror stories in Italy. I finally had to stop riding the media roller coaster. I could not find one channel that didn’t have its own political spin. It angered me because disease and death are not about politics or blame.
I felt like the media was trying to trick us by exaggerating details as I thought, “We have all had a cold; that’s a coronavirus; why are we freaking out? Why have we never reacted this way to the flu or H1N1. What makes this illness so much different?” I was angry my tax sheltered annuity was tanking; I was angry my family business was going to be negatively impacted. I desperately wanted the media to calm us, to rally us, but instead I felt the weight of panic propaganda and my own ignorance.
After anger, I felt guilt, like a coin jangling in the pockets of my mind. On one side of my guilty coin I felt badly because I wasn’t worried. I didn’t feel threatened for me or my family; I felt like an invincible teenager, thinking “not me.” On the other side of my guilty coin, guilt poked me until I paid attention for not feeling more worry for others. At one point, I could hear my little white-gowned shoulder angel reprimanding the little red devil on my other shoulder, saying “What is wrong with you?” And my heart piped up yelling at my brain, saying, “Yeah! Where is your human kindness?!” I own that coin; I’m not proud of it, but I own it. Being human is by definition to be flawed, after all. I had to forgive myself and let my heart live in the right place of my conscience: others first, self second. Thank God I believe in second chances for everyone, including myself.
So I changed. I listened and opened my heart. I stepped out of my shoes and put myself in others’, which pinched me and gave my conscience well-deserved blisters. I heard the worry of my students who had sick parents and I thought of my father and mother-in-law who are in their early 70s as well as my neighbors who have illness and age working against them. I felt the pinch of the empty wallet some would face with forced time off work and the worry of small businesses as they lost revenue. I felt the keen loss of the memories that would never be made because my students’ musical was canceled or their senior year of softball was postponed. I felt the grief of my former students’ as they would miss their college graduation ceremonies and final days with friends before growing up for good. Those memories would be lost forever. I mourned with them.
Then toilet paper and food flew off the shelves of grocery stores. The illness was not confirmed yet in my county at the time, but people were stealing toilet paper from our local Walmart’s bathroom and police had to be called because people were stealing from other people’s shopping carts and punching each other over cleaning wipes. And suddenly sanitizer became extinct; the world broke the magic of Amazon. But like everyone else, I rushed to escape paralysis and hurried to the store. I bought food just in case and went to three different stores just to find paper towels and bleach just in case. I thanked my stars I had shopped as early in the day as I had because a friend saw many more empty shelves than I had later in the day. I didn’t need the extra food; I didn’t need the extra laundry soap; I didn’t need the extra cold medicines and fever reduces, but I gave in to the fear in a small and measurable way.
So what did my arguing soul do? I acknowledged my brain’s self-preservation, my instinctive reactions, my deepest animal side, my Freudian id. Then forgave myself. I volunteered to help clean my school so my students and my own children would be safer. I offered to help deliver food to families who depend on school-provided breakfasts and lunches, and although they didn’t need my help, I offered. I gathered homework packets for students who could not make it to school. I asked friends returning from far away if I could shop for them as they imposed a self-quarantine to protect their neighbors. I realized how lucky I was to live in a place that has wide open nature that I could enjoy with my dogs and my kids instead of being trapped in an apartment. I went shopping for elderly neighbors so they would not have to brave the crowds. I appreciated my community members who were also volunteering to make food, buy items, and deliver goods to our neighbors. I let young mothers and their crying babies and full shopping carts cut in front of me at the store. I took inspiration from hope stories in Italy of people singing from apartment balconies across alleyways and streets, and I used the time to try something new with my teaching, connect with my students in new and positive ways, and took the time to read, write, pen letters and emails I should have written years ago, and I appreciated what I had, being sure to breathe deep, thankful breaths.
If I have learned anything thus far, and this journey is just beginning, it is to remember to have human kindness at all times. The world is not economics, it is not politics, it is not what I believe or you believe, or who we like or who we don’t; it is only, simply, honestly, about thoughtfully and kindly being part of the human race. Always.
Julene Waffle is a secondary English teacher at Morris Central School
