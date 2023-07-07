Movies such as “The Exorcist,’ “Scream,” “Halloween II,” and “Friday the 13th” have inspired horrific real-life murders, including a mother cutting out her daughter’s heart and a teenager stabbing his mother to death with multiple knives and a screwdriver (allthatisinteresting.com).
TikTok could be contributing to a mental health crisis in America’s teenagers by pushing suicide and eating disorder content upon young people’s vulnerable hearts (CNN.com).
From Little Big Town’s “Day Drinking” to Brantley Gilbert’s “Bottoms Up,” mainstream music continues to fuel alcoholism, which continues to fuel domestic disputes, adultery, and DWI-related vehicular manslaughter.
What are you filling your life with? The Bible says in Galatians 6:7, “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap.” Whatever you plant into your mind, that is what will grow, and that is what you will harvest. There is no getting around this one. This is God’s law. You fill your life with darkness, you will produce darkness. You fill your life with sin, you will reap death.
The Bible says in Romans 14:17 that the kingdom of God is “righteousness, peace, and joy in the Holy Spirit.” If you fill your life with Jesus, you will have a right standing with God, and you will love the things that God loves and dislike the things that God dislikes. If you fill your life with Jesus, you will experience the peace of God which surpasses all understanding. If you fill your life with Jesus, you will experience joy unspeakable and a life full of glory.
Yet, if you fill your life with the things of this world, an emptiness in your heart will be present. Shame will pursue you. Regret will pursue you. Temporary peace with a steep drop-off will follow. Fleeting happiness will follow.
Whatever you plant in your mind, that is what will grow, and that is what you will harvest. Romans 8:5-6 says, “For those who live according to the flesh (the sinful nature) set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those who live according to the Spirit (God), the things of the Spirit. For to be carnally minded (to be concerned with the desires of the sinful nature) is death, but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.”
Fill your hands and feet with working for God and you will have life and peace. Fill your thoughts with scripture and speak those scriptures and you will have life and peace. Fill your ears with music that glorifies Jesus and you will have life and peace. Fill your ears with the preaching of the Word of God and do the things that you hear and you will have life and peace.
However, if you fill your life with lies and deception, with drunkenness and drug use, with manipulating, self-hating, depression creating social media, you will find death. If you fill your life with toxic friends, with pornography, or with garbage filled movies and television, you will find death.
The word “death” does not always mean an immediate physical death. Oftentimes the death that takes place is the death of our relationship with God, which will ultimately lead to being cast into the lake of fire, which is called the “second death.” God longs to unleash a waterfall of his love over your life right now. The God who hung the stars in the sky gave his life for you on a criminal’s cross and he wants to fill your life with redemption, forgiveness, and purpose. What an incredible thing! Turn from darkness and turn to him. Put your life into his nail scarred hands.
Sam Judd is associate pastor at Spirit and Truth Christian Assembly in West Oneonta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.