Last month I wrote about prioritizing and finding focus. I reflected upon how my career goals were not the driving force culminating in my worth or success, and how they were no longer my focus.
This reflection naturally led itself to my next topic: What is the definition of success?
Many people may liken success to how much money one makes or advancing in a career or trade. I would have to say that I even felt that way for a significant portion of my life.
Part of that came from truly wanting to prove that I was smart enough, talented enough and as good as anyone else. When you have experienced struggle or hardship, you strive never to be in that place ever again. I was fortunate enough to have parents who instilled values that included prioritizing education and having a good work ethic. Belief in these values led me on a path that initially fostered a mentality that focused on the “daily grind.” Fortunately, working through a pandemic enabled me and so many others to reevaluate what was important. Many folks lost friends and family, and struggled with working and living through government issued mandates and isolation. And then there were those of us who realized our true purpose.
As I mentioned in my last column, my focus has changed in many aspects of my life. Because I know that status and money are no longer what I desire, I feel liberated!
Don’t get me wrong, I’m accustomed to a certain lifestyle that allows me to have fun and experience new things. But I no longer consider money, status or education the defining factors of my success.
Consequently, our family has a renewed focus on just being together. The happiness that comes from spending time together is what drives me now. I never tire of being around my family and I desire to be able to always focus on the balance of making time for them whilst working.
And truth be told, being within seven years of retirement consumes my thoughts as I imagine having even more time to dedicate to my family and others with whom I desire to spend time.
This is what truly makes me happy. And there you have it — the key to success is happiness.
Happiness for me is derived from being able to do the things I love. Not how much I work, how much money I make or what my status is.
Renowned philosopher, social justice advocate and theologian Albert Schweitzer was quoted as saying, “Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.” This sounds about right.
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president and former council member for the Fourth Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate and is working on her Ed. D at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com.
