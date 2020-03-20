Denielle Cazzolla: Two weeks makes a huge difference

Surreal.
It’s really the only way to describe the past week.
Life has been turned upside down.
First sports postponed their seasons. Then schools closed. Governments began to limit hours. Gathering places such as restaurants, movie theaters, bars, gyms, malls and bowling alleys have been ordered closed. Businesses must reduce their workforces. Visitors are not allowed in hospitals and nursing homes. The stock market crashed.
We’ve been hearing about this new strain of coronavirus for a couple months. It swept through China first.
As it got closer and people outside of China started dying, the media coverage grew. Health departments started issuing warnings and prevention tips. New York had its first case confirmed March 1. The first death in the state was 13 days later.
But many people didn’t take the warnings seriously, including the president. He said the concern over the virus was a Democrat-led hoax. Yes he took some actions, but the response was slow. Maybe if he hadn’t fired the U.S. pandemic team, we would have been ahead of it better.
It’s just the flu, many people claimed. Look at how many people die of the seasonal flu each year in the U.S., they said. Why should there be so much focus on this new virus?
Because this disease has the potential be so much worse.
Hundreds of thousands of people die each year of the seasonal flu, and the number of deaths and infections from the coronavirus is relatively low. No one knows the true mortality rate of any disease, as many people may have it and never get tested. But initial reports say that this new virus is 10 times more likely to cause death and some early studies say it can spread easier than the flu. Its long-term effects aren’t known.
Nah, doubters say. The media is overblowing this to cause a panic in an effort to hurt President Trump’s re-election chances. Others say it is a lab-created virus created to disrupt our elections.
Seriously? If it was meant to hurt the U.S., why would it start in China? This is a global pandemic that as of Thursday has infected more than 230,000 people and has killed almost 10,000 worldwide. Italy is rationing care.
Trump and many others finally seem to be starting to understand the severity. But others don’t. They say the media has induced panic.
No. We. Haven’t.
We report on what is happening. We aren’t the ones closing schools and business and ordering quarantines and isolation. The government isn’t going to take these actions if the threat isn’t real. It is not a “Dem-panic,” as the doubters claim.
The problem with a new virus is that it is new. No one has an immunity. Scientists don’t know how it works. It can mutate. There is no vaccine.
If no actions had been taken, it would be so much worse. We still have at least several weeks — if not months — of dealing with this new reality.
It has real consequences beyond death. People have lost their jobs. Businesses are struggling. Parents have to find day care for the children who normally would be in school. Many students are happy to be out of school, but they are losing valuable instruction time. Most schools have instituted remote learning, but it’s not the same.
I feel for the people who are struggling. I’m lucky I have kids old enough who can take care of themselves. My husband and I still have our jobs.
We have seen society at its worst with price gouging and hoarding of supplies, but we’ve also seen communities come together to help those in need. We see people support local businesses.
The actions taken by the federal, state and local governments are needed. It will be hard. But if we help slow down the infection rate, or “flatten the curve,” our health care system can handle the cases and we don’t need to ration care like Italy is. We have to live differently until this is over. We have to isolate ourselves. We need to be especially mindful around the elderly and those who have existing health conditions.
COVID-19 won’t wipe out the world population like in a game of Plague Inc. Almost 80 percent of people who get it don’t need medical treatment. There’s no doubt recovery will be hard.
We as a community, state and nation will survive. And I hope we are stronger for it.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
