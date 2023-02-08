A Vestal attorney is seeking a state Supreme Court seat.
According to a media release, Cheryl Insinga, a Republican, has launched her campaign for the seat in the Sixth Judicial District for the November 2023 election. The Sixth Judicial District encompasses all of Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Schuyler, Tioga and Tompkins Counties. The vacancy will be created by the pending retirement of Broome County-based Justice Jeffrey Tait.
“The individuals who appear in State Supreme Court deserve to be heard by a judge with knowledge, experience, compassion and impartiality,” Insinga said in the release. “I’m running for this position to bring my decades of relevant experience and qualifications to serve all those whose circumstances may place them in State Supreme Court.”
Insinga has 25 years of legal experience and has practiced in state Supreme Court, the release said. She is a partner at the Binghamton-based law firm Coughlin & Gerhart, where she has worked for the past 16 years. She was a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and is its Public Law Practice Group co-leader.
She has been a special counsel in the state Senate, executive deputy Broome County clerk, and first assistant corporation counsel for the city of Binghamton, the release said.
