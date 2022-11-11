Baseball has long been referred to as America’s Pastime. But it feels like a long time since that’s been true.
The 2022 World Series concluded earlier this month with the Houston Astros defeating the Philadelphia Phillies. While the series itself was a well-played one, the number of people who actually tuned in to watch it has to be alarming to Major League Baseball and anyone who loves the sport.
This year’s Fall Classic was the second-least-viewed series since it’s been broadcast on national television. An average of roughly 11.8 million people watched each game, which sounds like a lot. But consider that the classic 1975 World Series between the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox — played at a time when the population was significantly smaller and a smaller percentage of those people had TVs in their homes — saw an average of more than 50 million people tune in per game.
The numbers don’t lie: baseball simply isn’t as popular as it used to be.
A 2021 Washington Post poll showed that only 11% of adults listed baseball as their favorite sport, with a mere seven percent of those under the age of 30 saying the same thing.
It’s become clear that baseball must make some big changes if it wants to remain relevant in the modern sports landscape.
There isn’t one grand issue plaguing baseball, but there are a few that stand out. One that has been a sore spot for fans and non-fans alike is the length of games. In 1960, the average game lasted two hours and thirty-three minutes; in 2021, it was three hours and ten minutes. Over a 162-game season, that comes out to more than 30,000 hours per team on average. Even the hardest of hardcore fans aren’t going to pay that kind of attention over an entire season, especially when compared to a 17-game NFL season that makes every week appointment viewing.
Another issue is how the game is being played. A greater reliance on analytics has led to progressively outlandish defensive shifts, which in turn has accelerated the rise of what those in the game call the “three true outcomes” — walks, strikeouts and home runs.
In layman’s terms, the sport has become more science than art. Combine that with pitchers who are more difficult to hit than any other time in the sport’s history, and you get historically low levels of offense.
Looking back even 20 years, the numbers are stark: in 2002, teams averaged 4.62 runs per game with an average batting average of .261; in 2022, those numbers were at 4.28 and .243, respectively.
The powers that be at MLB are not unaware of the problems facing their sport. The 2023 MLB season will see the implementation of two major rule changes: the use of a pitch clock to help speed up games, and a restriction on the use of defensive shifts in the hopes of increasing offense. There’s also the increasing likelihood that the game will do away with human umpires behind the plate and switch to an automated strike zone.
But even if these changes bring about the desired results, baseball still has a lot of work to do to regain some of the popularity it’s lost over the years.
Part of the larger problem is cosmetic: baseball is inherently less appealing as a televised product than football, basketball or even hockey. There are still captivating moments to be found, especially in the postseason. But those moments represent just a tiny fraction of the aforementioned 30,000 hours of a season.
Another area in which baseball is lacking is marketable stars. There are exceptions: Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable two-way prowess has made him a crossover star who often elicits comparisons to Babe Ruth. Aaron Judge captivated the nation with his quest to break Roger Maris’ American League home run record — while at the same reigniting the contentious debate about who owns the game’s “real” home run record 20 years after the steroid era feats of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa.
But beyond that, how many baseball stars would the average fan recognize if they walked down the street? The NFL has a slew of superstar quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Josh Allen. The NBA has a seemingly never-ending supply of exciting young players, not to mention living legends like LeBron James and Stephen Curry.
How many national commercials do you see Mike Trout and Clayton Kershaw appearing in these days?
The truth is that there is no simple fix for baseball’s popularity woes. But it’s clear that if something drastic doesn’t happen in the foreseeable future, the idea of the sport being America’s Pastime will be a thing of the past.
