On Friday, the flight tracking website FlightAware.com reported more than 1,500 canceled flights and more than 7,600 delays.
The disruptions are just a fraction of the more than 88,000 cancellations and 550,000 delays reported by the federal Department of Transportation this year. According to FlightAware, this year has recorded more cancellations than in all of 2021.
Cancellations and delays are being blamed on the same staffing shortages plaguing most industries, volatile weather conditions and a faster-than-expected return to pre-pandemic levels of travel.
If you are one of the thousands of frequent fliers impacted by these cancellations and delays, knowing the reason for your travel woes likely doesn’t bring any comfort. You may have also found getting the refund you expect and, no doubt, deserve, has been easier said than done.
For years, the DOT has required airlines to issue refunds to travelers whose flights have been canceled or significantly changed.
Unfortunately, the DOT never bothered to define the terms “cancellation” or “significant change,” resulting in indiscriminate adherence to refund policies by airlines and ticketing agents.
Finally, it looks like that is about to change.
The DOT issued a statement on Wednesday, Aug. 3, outlining the proposed changes to the term “significant change” in regard to its refund policy. For this purpose it would now be defined as: “Changes that affect the departure and/or arrival times by three hours or more for a domestic flight or six hours or more for an international flight; Changes to the departure or arrival airport; Changes that increase the number of connections in the itinerary; and Changes to the type of aircraft flown if it causes a significant downgrade in the air travel experience or amenities available onboard the flight.” The term “cancellation” would now refer to “a flight that was published in a carrier’s Computer Reservation System at the time of the ticket sale but was not operated by the carrier.”
While these proposed changes will certainly go a long way in protecting the rights of travelers, we wonder: What took so long?
Disruptions in travel aren’t new. They aren’t even rare. In fact, according to Statista, in the year 2000, there were more than 187,000 flight cancellations by major U.S. air carriers. That trend continues over the next two decades with more than 113,000 cancellations in 2010 and more than 280,000 in 2020.
We can only guess how many millions of dollars airlines have refused to refund passengers over the last two decades after determining changes to an individual’s itinerary was not “significant” enough to warrant some kind of redress.
We are glad the DOT is putting energy into righting the wrongs of airline carriers and ticket agents and urge them not to stop with these proposed changes. Refunds need to be processed correctly, but also in a timely manner.
Current DOT policy states airlines are required to make refunds promptly — as defined as being within seven business days if a passenger paid by credit card and within 20 days if a passenger paid by cash or check. For ticket agents, prompt is not defined.
The DOT can amend requirements for issuing refunds all they want, but if they do not set a specific time frame for travel booking sites like Expedia.com and Travelocity.com that fall firmly into the category of “ticket agents,” customers will still be at the mercy of those who have been taking advantage of loopholes all along.
To the Department of Transportation: Do travelers a favor and don’t wait another 20 years to define the word “prompt.”
