Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek wants the Common Council to review the city’s charter, with an eye toward making changes. We hope they tread lightly.
To draw an analogy, the charter is to the city what the U.S. Constitution is to our nation — it’s the document that lays out how the government works. That analogy is not perfect. The city, as a political subdivision of the state of New York, is subject to state laws beyond its control. The charter has to fall within those limits.
But the charter is an important document, created after a lot of thought and a lot of work. It shouldn’t be changed on a whim.
We like Drnek’s enthusiasm and we like his commitment to engaging city residents in the process of making the city better. According to his address to the Common Council at its Sept. 20 meeting, he feels some of what he wants to do “doesn’t find a comfortable home in the language of the charter.”
He noted the charter, in nearly its current form, was created a decade ago “as a guide to good governance.” He argues, however that “its writers could not anticipate this moment we’re in and they could not know the challenges that would be posed to a city administrator – or mayor – in engaging partners, or maximizing productivity, or in competing effectively with other municipalities for labor and population.”
Is that really true? Have the city and its situation changed that much in 10 years?
Drnek’s characterization that the charter is “meant to be a living document” is fair. We’d note that it was changed less than two years ago, when the city ditched the idea of having a city manager and amended the charter to create a city administrator in its stead.
Has the city changed that much in two years?
Drnek said it has “been made clear in these past weeks” that the charter “needs review and maybe a little TLC.” He said there are passages “that are vague and contestable” and others that “however well intended, their effect is to compromise our ability to be nimble and efficient.”
Certainly, “vague and contestable” language should be made clear. But, sometimes, governing documents that “compromise” an administration’s ability to do whatever it wants are good guiderails to have. They provide stability that outlasts administrations.
We hope the Common Council committee charged with the review — Sixth Ward Councilman Scott Harrington, Fourth Ward Councilwoman Kaytee Lipari Shue, Fifth Ward Councilman Len Carson and Seventh Ward Councilman John Rafter — will take on the task asking whether changes really need to be made, rather than viewing it as an opportunity to re-invent the wheel.
Drnek gave some good guidance when he asked the committee to “look for language that may have become counter-intuitive, or confusing” and to interview the city administrator “so that you can benefit from his insight and experience with the mechanics of the charter.” That does not mean they should give the administrator, or anyone, a chance to present a wish list.It’s not a bad idea, once in a while, to assess how things are going and how they could be made better. Among the worst reasons for doing something is because “we’ve always done it that way.” So we welcome the “paragraph-by-paragraph” review the mayor has asked for and we’ll be interested to see the result.
Drnek told the Council he understands the changes “may not be small and that they may even require a referendum.” That puts city residents on notice that they need to be paying attention and need to understand that they not only have a stake in the outcome of this review, but an opportunity to decide the result. We hope they will take that responsibility seriously, too.
