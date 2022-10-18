The Oneonta Common Council overreacted when it decided to remove basketball hoops and backboards from the courts at Wilber Park.
The council, at its Oct. 4 meeting, decided to take the action after complaints from neighbors of the park, who presented a petition.
Robin and Jose Medina presented the petition, signed by 61 residents.
Robin Medina said there is a lot of noise that comes from the court. She said she realizes “the nature of the game is yelling and shouting,” but many people also play loud music while playing.
She said she and her husband usually have to tell people to lower the volume on their music “four to five times per week.”
Jose played a video taken from their back porch, showing the council how loud the music was one day. Robin said they have been told to call the police if it gets too noisy, but she dislikes doing that as young people are having fun.
We’re not insensitive to the problem of noise. Residents near the park should not have to tolerate that. But the advice to call the police is good, and it’s too bad if someone “dislikes” doing that. Having police instruct young people on the courtesy of turning down their music has far less impact on their fun than removing the courts, entirely. Once word got around that loud music will result in the game being interrupted by cops, we bet the problem would go away.
Council member Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, who represents the residents living near Wilber Park, said he has “gotten the most calls about this issue.”
He said it was a “great idea” to have more basketball courts in the city. “It’s a great idea, but it’s the wrong place,” he said.
We disagree. A public park, easily accessible to city residents, is the perfect place. His proposal to move the courts to the upper part of Wilber Park or to Neahwa Park makes them harder for many residents — especially the teens most likely to use them — to get to the them. We’re not sure what Davies means by a “family area” that he proposed instead of the courts in Wilber Park, but it sounds like something of little utility and not a very good use of the resource.
David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, gave some details about a proposed family play area, saying it could include elements such as tetherball, four square and hopscotch. We’re guessing the neighbors wouldn’t like the noise from that, either.
Kaytee Lipari-Shue, D-Fourth Ward, who chairs the Parks & Recreation Committee, said the committee didn’t want to move the court because of the costs associated with moving it. “We already spent the money to put the court where it is,” she said.
And that’s another good point. Wasting money is always a bad idea. It seems the investment in the basketball courts was a good one, because people are using them. That’s what parks are for.
Mayor Mark Drnek said, “There seems to be a consensus to pull down the backboards as a short-term action.” He asked the council to come up with some options for the next meeting.
We’ll be interested to see those options, but we’re calling for the hoops and backboards to be hung up, again. If noise is the real issue, the city can increase police patrols in the area. Residents can lodge their noise complains with police when a patrol officer is not around.
But removing access to a city resource from all the taxpayers who support it because a few residents would rather not have it there is not fair.
