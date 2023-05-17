CNN isn’t fooling anyone.
Last week, the network aired a Town Hall event featuring the always-poorly-behaved Donald Trump, and it did so under the guise of being the network that would ask the former president the “tough questions” voters need answered.
We don’t buy it for a minute.
We believe CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht had one thing in mind when the decision was made to air the event — ratings.
Think about it.
Fox News has been at the center of some very public scandals recently. Perhaps the move to “part ways” with Tucker Carlson just after the settlement with Dominion Voting Systems was unrelated to the $787.5 million cost of the lawsuit, but we don’t buy that either.
There is no doubt Fox’s “parting” with Carlson cost the network some viewers. Those viewers likely aren’t fans of CNN. But, they are certainly fans of Donald Trump and would likely stifle their disdain for CNN long enough to watch their old pal on stage, spewing garbage for an hour.
We believe CNN was counting on that, which is why it filled the room with his supporters and allowed the debacle to air live.
The prime-time event aired on March 10 and was every bit as cringe-worthy as expected.
Trump continued to spout the proven false narrative the 2020 election was stolen from him, referring to it repeatedly as a “rigged election.”
He defamed the woman who just sued him for defamation (and won) calling her a “wack job.”
He claimed he could end the Russian war with Ukraine in 24 hours.
The audience, which CNN’s CEO claims “represent a large swath of America” roared with laughter as Trump referred to the moderator as a “nasty person” — as he does all women who don’t cater to him.
We could go on and on about what Trump said and what insults he hurled, but that is not the point of this writing. The point is to ask, “What on Earth was CNN thinking?”
Did CNN really believe it could rein in Trump’s antics? No. On the contrary. We think the network was banking on them.
The antics Trump is known for attracted more than 3 million viewers, making it CNN’s highest viewed single candidate town hall since 2016. In that regard, and only that regard, the event seems to have been a success. CNN won.
Right?
Now, in the face of major backlash and an almost immediate drop in ratings, CNN decision makers have some serious explaining to do. Or at the very least, some honest reflection.
We are being tough on CNN, but some good did come from the town hall.
News networks will have work for months as they review tape and work to fact-check the event.
Journalists and news outlets everywhere now have a very clear picture of what to expect as they gear up for the 2024 election. We hope they are prepared.
After years of hearing his supporters cackle at racist, homophobic and misogynistic one-liners, Trump seems to be more emboldened and is somehow, slightly less filtered than the 2016 candidate we remember.
While we are disappointed in CNN for its handling of the event, we are more disappointed in the audience in the attendance.
If Chris Licht is correct, and those laughing during Trump’s performance as if it were a comedy special do indeed represent a “large swath of America,” we are in serious trouble.
