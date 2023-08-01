Fair season is about has begun in earnest in our area.
County fairs are big events, drawing large crowds, and for good reason. For about a week at a time, they concentrate a lot of entertainment in one place.
The agricultural roots of county fairs — and of the region — remain. Visitors to our fairs can get a glimpse of the farm life that used to be the backbone of the region’s economy and remains an important piece of it.
Once upon a time, most locals had a pretty good familiarity with agriculture and it was visitors, many from downstate, who marveled at seeing cows, pigs and other livestock up close. Today, many natives have little exposure to farms, aside from driving past them on the highway.
Our fairs do a good job of helping people understand the sources of the food they eat. Farmers bring their best animals to be judged against their peers. Kids who have raised animals or vegetables for months will have an opportunity to show them off. And, between competitions, visitors will be able to walk through animal barns, seeing the care given to the animals and the relationships farm families have with them.
Our fairs also provide opportunities for community groups and local government agencies to showcase themselves.
It’s not unusual to find civic groups selling food or conducting fundraisers to support the work they do all year. The fairs give them access to a lot of people and they make use of that opportunity. County agencies will be at some fairs, explaining their work to residents and visitors. Political parties will have booths and host candidates, hoping to sway votes in upcoming elections.
And, of course, there will be entertainment. Musical performances will be a staple of the fairs. Demolition derbies and tractor pulls are ubiquitous.
But there’s more.
Pro wrestling is on the schedule in Otsego County this year. Chenango County will have a rodeo. There will be harness racing in Schoharie County and Delaware County will have a “cowboy circus” every day.
And, of course, kids will flock (and drag their parents) to rides and games on the midways.
As always, Otsego County hosts the first of our county fairs at the fairgrounds in Morris. It opened Monday and will continue through Aug. 6. The Chenango and Schoharie fairs largely overlap, with the Schoharie County Sunshine Fair scheduled for Aug. 8 to 13 in Cobleskill the Chenango County event taking place in Norwich from Aug. 9 to 13 and the . The Delaware County Fair will close fair season in our area with its event in Walton from Aug. 14 to 19.
Putting on an event the size of a county fair is a huge undertaking, and we applaud the people who make the fairs happen.
It starts with the boards of directors — volunteers who spend all year meeting and planning, and who are among the first to get their hands dirty preparing the fairgrounds for visitors and crowds.
There are other volunteers who chair things like livestock shows and art shows, who wrangle exhibitors and arrange the manpower for needs such as ticket sales and parking.
County fairs show off the best of our area and we urge readers to support them. Fairs provide enjoyable, affordable, family entertainment and are absolutely worth a visit.
