We applaud Delaware County for taking a step toward recognizing domestic partnerships for unmarried people.
The county’s Board of Supervisors, at a meeting on Wednesday, introduced a local law recognizing such partnerships. It’ll be on the agenda at an upcoming meeting.
It’s a sensible thing to do, and long overdue.
County Clerk Debra Goodrich brought the matter to the attention of the board, according to Arthur Merrill, town of Colchester supervisor and a member of the board’s Legislative Committee.
Merrill said Goodrich has had people ask at her office if they can register as a domestic partnership, but there is no law allowing them to do so.
There should be, and that was made clear during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, people in a domestic relationship that wasn’t registered could not get information about their partner’s health care. Married people faced no such limitation.
The proposed local law says the pandemic “demonstrated the need to provide domestic partners in committed relationships with a means to legally establish that relationship because there are situations in which one partner was disabled or killed and the partner has been denied the ability to collect insurance, reside in the partner’s residence, claim next of kin benefits, or even to visit their hospitalized partner.”
“This is something I support,” Merrill said. “It doesn’t hurt anyone,” and it may help some people.
He also said the law would help elderly residents. “The reality is many elderly choose not to get married for monetary reasons. It helps them save on health insurance and taxes. This will support their partnership. There are more people affected than we realized.”
Yes, there are practical reasons why people, elderly and otherwise, choose not to get married. But it’s also fine if they simply don’t want to.
And it wasn’t so long ago that same-sex couples couldn’t get married, even if they desperately wanted to.
There are many situations where people are partners in households. Those partnerships may be romantic or platonic, but it really doesn’t matter. It’s nobody else’s business. They deserve the rights that people in marriages enjoy.
It’s right, however, to give the partnerships a stamp of approval — perhaps acknowledgement is a better word — so the system is not abused.
The law would allow two people who meet the criteria to register at the county clerk’s office as domestic partners. The law would not apply to people who are blood relatives to each other, living under the same roof. Partners who register will receive a Certificate of Domestic Partnership Registration at a nominal cost.
The law will be the subject of a public hearing at the next board meeting on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.
Recognizing domestic partnerships is simply recognizing reality. In no way does it interfere with those people who choose the make marriages official with the state and whatever spiritual institutions they choose. It’s the right thing to do.
And, as Merrill said, it doesn’t hurt anyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.