Many of us are excited about upcoming family Christmas gatherings. Some among us have already gotten together for holiday parties and events. Human interaction is important to us, and it seems all the more so during the holidays.
As we gather, though, we need to be aware that COVID-19 has not gone away. Indeed, it is seeing a predictable winter surge — with the added threats of RSV and more typical seasonal influenza. Health officials are calling it a “tripledemic.”
There are 40,000 people hospitalized with COVID and 400 dying from it each day in the U.S., according to the Harvard School of Public Health. The disease is getting less attention because vaccinations and treatments have reduced the death toll, but we imagine that’s of little comfort to 400 families every day.
In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 94 statewide deaths from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19.
RSV is a virus that mainly affects children, and it has been on the rise. The good news, according to Dr. Thomas Murray, a Yale Medicine pediatric infectious diseases physician, is that RSV is not new. Unlike the early days of COVID, doctors know RSV and how to treat it. Like the flu and the many virus-induced illnesses we lump together under the name “common cold,” it’s an annual occurrence, mostly notable this year because of its early onset, wider spread and coincidence with the other two aforementioned members of the infectious triumvirate.
And, of course, there’s the flu — something that makes many of us miserable but lacks the killer reputation of COVID. The number of cases is on the rise this year, largely due to our emerging from the isolation imposed on us during the worst of the COVID pandemic and our lack of attention to safety precautions such as masks and frequent hand-sanitizing.
Yes, flu seems like a lesser evil, but it killed an estimated 52,000 people during the 2018-2019 season, according to Prevention magazine. That was the last season before COVID hit and we started taking strident precautions.
It’s true that most of us will survive the flu, or COVID for that matter, and that RSV is very treatable if caught in time. It’s vital to remember, however, that these family gatherings bring many people in contact with family members who are more at risk. There will be elderly relatives at these gatherings. There will be family members who have compromised immune systems. We need to think of them.
It really just comes down to common sense.
If you’re sick, don’t take your disease to Grandma’s house. If there’s a doubt, wear a mask. They really do help, regardless of the naysayers. Wash your hands often. Use hand sanitizer and be aware of the surfaces many people are touching. Be on the lookout for relatives who are not as careful as you. Maybe the cousin with the cough is not someone you want to hug. Maybe kissing the child with the runny nose is a bad idea. Snacks in shared bowls might be something to avoid.
We hope people are staying up-to-date on vaccinations, but there’s not much to be done about that before the weekend.
We echo the advice Hochul gave in one of her daily COVID updates this week:
“As New Yorkers gather together this holiday season, I urge everyone to remain vigilant and continue to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy,” she said. “Stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
We hope the Christmas weekend is a happy time, filled with the family fellowship that is so important to so many. But we also hope the weeks that follow are not filled with regret that a family member is not ill or gone because of a lack of concern for illnesses that won’t miss an opportunity to spread.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.