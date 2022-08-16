This editorial appeared in the Plattsburgh Press-Republican. We agree with its sentiments.
It used to be that people would get their news from newspapers, magazines and radio and television stations, which have editors that serve the invaluable role of weighing the newsworthiness and — more importantly — accuracy of the news they published.
Then the internet came along and, with it, any individual’s interpretation of the news. There might be occasional efforts to moderate or even eliminate issuing opinions rather than facts, but fact and truth have radically given way to lies and inventions.
Far-left and far-right broadcasters have replaced objective newscasts as sources of information for too many of their believers.
Alex Jones is one of those far-right sources, influencing millions of radio listeners to buy into, among other things, that the 2012 Sandy Hook, Connectucut, elementary school murder of 20 students and six staff members was a hoax.
Jones told his audience over and over that the tragedy was no tragedy at all but fiction made up by people who just wanted to institute gun control across America. The parents of these “victims,” he claimed on air, were liars.
Two of those parents sued Jones and his broadcast company, Infowars, for millions because of the damage and anguish he and his listeners were causing them.
“I think a lot of people are thinking of this as sort of a blow against fake news, and it’s important to realize that libel law deals with a very particular kind of fake news,” Eugene Volokh, a First Amendment professor at the UCLA School of Law, told the Associated Press.
The AP story continued: “U.S. courts have long held that defamatory statements — falsehoods damaging the reputation of a person or a business — aren’t protected as free speech, but lies about other subjects, like science, history or the government, are. For example, saying COVID-19 isn’t real is not defamatory, but spreading lies about a doctor treating coronavirus patients is.
“That distinction is why Jones, who attacked the parents of Sandy Hook victims and claimed the 2012 shooting was staged with actors to increase gun control, is being forced to pay up while Holocaust deniers, flat-earthers and vaccine skeptics are free to post their theories without much fear of a multi-million-dollar court judgment.”
Jones admitted to the court that the Sandy Hook disaster was real. He was fined $49.3 million in damages. He faces two more suits by other parents, though he has now filed for bankruptcy.
Sensible and sensitive Americans must feel satisfied that Jones is being made to confess and pay up as well as feeling relieved that despicable behavior such as his is being combatted.
Opinion is one thing; lies are quite another. The First Amendment is our American treasure. Abusing it is our misery.
And this is why legitimate news vendors remain one of our greatest salvations. Those who would compromise that mission are among our most dangerous enemies.
