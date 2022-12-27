This editorial first appeared in the Albany Times-Union. We agree with its sentiments.
A modest raise for state lawmakers wouldn’t be out of line — but the proposal on the table feels like a bait and switch.
We were all set to endorse a raise for state lawmakers — until we got a look at what they’re proposing. Talk about nerve.
The already-generous raise that was being talked about just jumped another $12,000. And the limits on outside income that made a raise palatable for the public just got squishier.
This has all the feel of a bait and switch.
Back in 2018, a commission recommended a series of raises for lawmakers, from their longtime base salary of $79,500 to $110,000 in 2019, $120,000 in 2020, and $130,000 in 2021. Committee and leadership stipends would be phased out, and a cap on outside income of 15 percent of the legislative salary would be imposed starting with the second raise.
A legal challenge to the commission’s constitutional legality put the second and third raises on hold. The Court of Appeals finally ruled this year that the commission’s work was valid.
We could have supported the sort of increases the commission had suggested. While $110,000 — second only to California’s legislative pay of $119,702 — may sound like a fine income north of, say, Westchester County, it’s fairly middle-class for New York City and its suburbs, which comprise more than half the state’s population and legislative districts. A decent salary attracts well-qualified people. And low salaries can make lawmakers susceptible to the enticements of unscrupulous people looking to get legislation passed or blocked, or public money sent their way.
And we fully expected a raise to come with a limit on outside earned income of around 15 percent, similar to Congress’ cap (currently $29,895, which works out to about 17 percent of their $174,000 salaries).
This is not what’s on the table, though. The bill introduced last week would bump salaries up to $142,000, allow outside income of $35,000 — nearly 25 percent — and delay the cap until 2025. It would allow outside income from sources to whom legislators have a fiduciary responsibility — in other words, they could continue to serve two masters, perpetuating the potential for conflicts of interest.
We’re not the only ones who find this proposal flawed. A host of good-government groups suggest a 15 percent cap on outside income, a ban on compensation from fiduciary sources, elimination of stipends, no exemptions for family businesses, and simultaneous implementation of a salary increase and outside income limits. To which we could add: The new salary should be no more than a top-in-the-nation $130,000.
And we’d like to see New Yorkers get something for this — like the Legislature taking another shot at the constitutional amendments that failed two years ago, which would have allowed no-excuse absentee voting and same-day voter registration. We’d also like to see a commitment to work next year on overhauling the state’s politically incestuous ethics and redistricting commissions and the Board of Elections.
We’re not opposed to a reasonable raise. But this isn’t an entitlement. It comes with an expectation of better performance. So far, this is all take and no give, and so far, we haven’t seen any reason to expect it. Talk about chutzpah.
Albany Times-Union
