Editor’s note: This editorial originally ran in the Albany Times-Union. We agree with its sentiments.
New York taxpayers are on the hook for a $500K settlement after a federal probe revealed a shabby staffing practice employed by two governors.
It seems like a straightforward thing: Federal dollars given to states for the purpose of maintaining water quality should actually be invested in that work. It was, alas, a lesson the administrations of former Govs. Andrew M. Cuomo and David A. Paterson entirely ignored. Because they did, New York’s taxpayers are now on the hook for a $500,000 settlement.
That sum will be covered by the state’s Environmental Facilities Corp. (EFC) to resolve allegations that it falsely claimed personnel who derived at least part of their pay and benefits from federal funding were working to support the goals of a federal water-quality improvement grant. Instead, they were working for the Executive Chamber, in the case of Mr. Cuomo providing advance work for his public appearances and running his administration’s outpost in Washington, D.C., a city that is not a noted source of New York’s drinking water.
The settlement, announced last week by federal prosecutors, was the end result of a probe that began in response to the work of Times Union investigative reporter Chris Bragg, who has written in depth about Mr. Cuomo’s penchant for tapping the personnel budgets of state agencies and other entities to cover Executive Chamber staff salaries. Our personal favorite: the case of young Steven L. Aiello, who landed a prestigious job as a Cuomo policy adviser but drew his salary as a “project assistant” in the state Division of Military and Naval Affairs, which manages New York’s military forces. (Mr. Aiello’s father had been a generous donor to Cuomo’s campaign before his 2016 arrest in the Buffalo Billion corruption scandal.)
The former administration’s responses to Mr. Bragg’s queries alternated between flat denials and claims that such budgetary legerdemain was longstanding practice dating back to the administration of Gov. Nelson Rockefeller. Indeed, the EFC had first been asked to cover the salaries of Executive Chamber staffers under Mr. Paterson. Under Mr. Cuomo, however, the practice appears to have been pushed to the breaking point and beyond.
We are also annoyed that when Mr. Bragg asked the state Division of Budget about two of the individuals whose salaries were examined by the federal probe, a spokesman insisted the EFC never received any federal funding it was not entitled to. The settlement says otherwise. (We wish we could say this was the first and last time a Cuomo administration spokesman told a Times Union reporter something that turned out to be false.)
The Executive Chamber oversees a dazzling bureaucratic array of state agencies and entities like the EFC, but that does not give it the right to vacuum up resources from those agencies under camouflage, whether or not it violates federal law. Governors help set state budgets; surely they can be expected to maintain their own without resorting to cooking the books. We hope Gov. Kathy Hochul and her successors curtail this practice and clean up the state’s organizational chart.
Maybe the EFC can bill the Executive Chamber for the half a million? That’s a form of cost-shifting we can wholeheartedly support.
