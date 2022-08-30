We remember when people were, rightly, concerned that Hillary Clinton might have stored sensitive government information on a private email server while she was the nation’s secretary of state. We wonder why those same people aren’t alarmed about Donald Trump’s storage of classified documents at his Florida golf resort.
We learned Friday that the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate found classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
It is a stunning revelation of cavalier treatment of the nation’s secrets. At best, it shows almost unimaginable incompetence. At worst, it indicates something more sinister.
We have to wonder what Trump, whose authority to hold such documents evaporated when he ceased to be president on Jan. 20, had in mind for the files he looted on his way out the White House door.
An Associated Press report said no space at Mar-a-Lago was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers, which laid out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property this month, including “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.”
We’d like to believe there was some kind of mistake, that the files were taken by accident. Unfortunately, that rosy scenario is exploded by the fact that Trump has actively refused to return them, according to the affidavit prepared by the FBI and submitted to a judge as part of an application for a search warrant.
“The government is conducting a criminal investigation concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government records,” an FBI agent wrote on the first page of the affidavit.
Let that sink in. Unlawful concealment. Criminal investigation. That’s the kind of conduct we’re seeing from a man in whom we placed the trust of the nation — a man who seems to think he ought to be president again.
The information in the affidavit doesn’t even cover the 11 boxes of documents seized in the search. It’s based on 15 other boxes of paper Trump’s people turned over voluntarily after the government tried for about a year to get it back.
The affidavit made the case to a judge that a search of Mar-a-Lago was necessary due to the highly sensitive material found in those 15 boxes, according to the AP report. Of 184 documents with classification markings, 25 were at the top secret level, the affidavit says. Some had special markings suggesting they included information from highly sensitive human sources or the collection of electronic “signals” authorized by a special intelligence court.
That’s right. Information regarding covert operatives and electronic surveillance was sitting in a golf resort.
Was there criminal intent or simply criminal incompetence? Those are the questions the investigation needs to answer. For the time being, anyone concerned with the nation’s security should be glad the documents are back in safe hands and hope copies aren’t floating around out there, somewhere.
And everyone needs to stop pretending Donald Trump is some kind of victim, here.
