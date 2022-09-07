We can see good points on both sides of the farm overtime debate.
As CNHI State Reporter Joe Mahoney wrote in Wednesday’s newspaper, the state Farm Labor Wage Board voted 2 to 1 Tuesday to recommend to the Hochul administration that New York gradually reduce the overtime threshold for farm workers in New York from 60 hours per week to 40 hours.
That would bring farm workers in line with workers in other industries, a reform many pro-worker groups have sought. Farmers, though, particularly the owners of small farms, say their circumstances are different and they simply can’t afford it.
The sole objection came from David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau, the leading advocate for the thousands of working farms in New York.
“I knew the cards were stacked against the position of my organization and what agriculture truly believes is best for farms, farm workers and the food supply,” Fisher told his fellow board members, Brenda McDuffie and Denis Hughes.
Fisher complained the report accepted by Hughes and McDuffie failed to mention that an analysis of the impact of reducing the overtime threshold would prompt employers to reduce hours for workers, which in turn would spur most migrants to spurn jobs in New York and go to other states where they could work more hours.
“The facts can’t be ignored even if the report doesn’t give them their due diligence,” Fisher said.
Fisher may be right. Perhaps migrant workers will find their hours cut and will decide to head for figurative greener pastures. We do think farmers, who have little control over their costs or, in many cases, the price paid for their product, have good reason to fear their profit margins being cut yet again.
There comes a point where there is no profit at all.
On the other hand, McDuffie, former head of the Buffalo Urban League, said, “We believe this decision protects the rights of farm laborers while taking into account the needs of farmers.”
She also argued the board has a “duty to protect tens of thousands of farm workers and align their rights with those in other industries.”
Also a fair argument, though we question how the decision takes the needs of farmers into account.
Maybe she’s talking about the gradual nature of the scheme. Under the plan, the overtime threshold would drop to 52 hours per week at the beginning of 2026, and then go down to 40 hours starting Jan. 1, 2032. It does give farmers time to adjust.
Assemblyman Chris Tague, a Schoharie County Republican, was among numerous GOP elected officials who slammed the decision.
Tague issued a statement, saying he was “incredibly disappointed by the decision.” He said, “The threat to farmers’ livelihoods posed by this proposed change to the threshold has only grown more dire in recent months, as inflation’s effect on the price of commodities such as fuel and fertilizer has further strained their ability to make ends meet.”
It’s now in the hands of Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, who took what she called a “listening tour” of several farms this summer. Her administration now has 45 days to respond to the report.
The most sensible voice we’ve heard is that of Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, D-Broome County, chairwoman of the Assembly agriculture committee, who called for more widespread change in farm labor laws.
Lupardo called on the federal government to address issues of “grave importance” to farmers, including “immigration reform and updating 1930’s era farm wage rules.” That makes more sense than what we’ve seen so far. Farmers and their vital role in supporting our population need to be acknowledged. Protecting all workers — including farm workers — from exploitation is important, too.
Whatever Hochul’s decision is, we hope it’s not the last word on the subject.
