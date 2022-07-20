It appears to us that local governments have acted responsibly in their use of federal funds awarded under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The money, a rare windfall, was intended to help communities recover from the loss of revenue that was a direct result of lost commerce and economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
ARPA, a massive investment in the economy, had several pieces. It included the national COVID-19 vaccination program, economic stimulus checks for individuals, enhanced unemployment benefits for those forced out of work by the pandemic, and more.
While those pieces have fallen away, local governments are still making decisions about the use of their share of the pie.
Just this week, the committees assigned by the Otsego County Board of Representatives and the Delaware County Board of Supervisors were at work, considering applications for funding. We’ve been impressed that their process has been thoughtful and their choices mostly sound.
We strongly commend both counties for using big chunks of ARPA money to fund countywide ambulance services to supplement the service provided by volunteer ambulance squads. In a time when the need for such services is rising and the number of volunteers willing and able to supply them is falling, taking that burden on at the county level was the right thing to do.
ARPA allowed Otsego County to invest in the ambulances needed to start up such a service and to fund the cost of staffing them, at least for a while. It’s true the vehicles will eventually need to be replaced, and the cost of personnel will continue after ARPA funds are gone, but the county can plan for that. Instead of a big property tax hit all at once, county leaders can phase in the continuing maintenance costs over time.
Delaware County, at least for now, has taken a different approach. It used ARPA funds to contract with a private firm to provide backup ambulance service. It’s less an investment than an expense, but it still helps fill a glaring need.
We’ve been glad to see large investments in broadband internet access. Broadband has long been an issue in our rural area because for-profit companies aren’t interested in making big investments in sparsely populated areas where they’re not likely to recoup that investment any time soon.
Efforts by local telephone companies and electric cooperatives to supply the service began before COVID and ARPA, and have gotten a big boost from our local governments through ARPA allocations. It’s reminiscent of the rural electrification effort that began almost 100 years ago, when the federal government helped rural residents bring power lines to their remote areas.
We also applaud the use of ARPA money for lasting infrastructure projects. A fine example is the city of Oneonta’s plan to spend $700,000 on upgrading its outdoor recreation facilities. That’s not some fleeting use of money. It’ll create a lasting benefit for local residents for decades to come. There are similar examples in communities across the region.
We hope, however, that local leaders keep in mind that such windfalls do not come often. The needs of communities will continue to grow and change with time, and the local tax base will be the main source of revenue to take care of those needs. Thoughtful, long-term vision will be needed to keep services flowing and to make investments in infrastructure long after the ARPA money is gone.
