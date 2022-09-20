We’ve enjoyed the annual Civil War reenactment that takes place in Delhi each June, but we have to wonder — will the modern-day armies in the Blue and the Gray have to point their fingers at each other next year and shout “bang! bang!” like we did as kids?
We’re only half joking.
We learned this week that a military reenactment weekend — and a museum, for crying out loud — were disarmed by new state laws that were enacted as a reaction to the politicized ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court, overturning New York’s century-old law on concealed carry of weapons.
As we saw in a story from our counterparts at the not-so-far-away Cortland Standard, soldiers encamped Saturday behind the Central New York Living History Center in Cortlandville for a military vehicle show were disarmed. The display cases inside the museum — which had for years held weapons to educate the public about the United States’ military history — were empty.
The elimination of the weapons is a consequence of the state Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which took effect Sept. 1. The law, which covers firearms, rifles or shotguns, was enacted after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional the state’s concealed carry law.
Sure, that probably was not the intent of the state legislators and Gov. Kathy Hochul, who quickly passed the act, but unintended consequences are still consequences.
Mike Howell of Ithaca, who attended Saturday’s show, and who served 27 years in the Army, said he supports responsible gun ownership, but worries about overreach by the state and federal governments. He voiced reasonable irritation with the law.
“A lot of these laws are purposely written with a certain amount of ambiguity,” he said. ”If you find yourself on the wrong side of the law, suddenly, you’re a felon. ... These laws are so crazy.”
State laws amended in July after the Supreme Court ruling created gun-free zones that ban weapons in places such as schools; public transportation; bars; health care, counseling and child care facilities; homeless and domestic violence shelters; polling places; public sidewalks; and performance arts venues — including museums.
Most of those make sense. But museums? And how is there no distinction between patrons bringing in loaded guns and the museums displaying weapons rendered inoperable?
Does anybody think these things through?
The new laws also put a damper on the annual celebration of the Battle of Plattsburgh, the recreation of the Sept. 11, 1814 fight between early U.S. forces and the British Army during the War of 1812. A 19th-century battle recreation without muskets isn’t much of a show. Many of the usual participants stayed home. We’re guessing many potential spectators did, too.
The amendments to state law set standards of training and ban permits for people convicted of certain crimes and those who have particular mental illnesses. It requires a background check that includes references and disclosure of current and recent social media accounts.
That’s all reasonable in a day when mass shootings happen so often, they leave us shaking our heads more than sick to our stomachs. But such overreach, intentional or not, does more harm than good to the cause it is meant to address.
State leaders need to go back to the drawing board and fix this.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.