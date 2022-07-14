Americans of all political stripes should be able to agree that an attempt to seize power by force, rather than by law, is unacceptable.
That’s not a Democratic position or a Republican position. It’s a basic tenet of the constitutional republic we have had for nearly two-and-a-half centuries.
But the hearings held by the Jan. 6 Select Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives have clearly shown that former President Donald J. Trump tried to do exactly that, egged on by bad advice and abetted by radical extremists who were itching for an excuse to take action on their seething hatred and prejudices.
It’s heartening to hear there were rational actors within Trump’s circle in the days between his Nov. 3, 2020 election defeat and the Jan. 6, 2021 coup attempt he fomented. We are glad to learn of advisers — people loyal to the Republican party as well as the nation — who spoke out against the worst impulses of the worst people in Trump’s orbit.
But we also learned advisers are limited in their ability to guide one who will not be advised.
The hearings have shown that Trump knew his plan to keep power was illegal, and that he pressured Vice President Mike Pence to use non-existent powers to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory right to the end, when insurrectionists were roaming the halls of the Capitol, calling for Pence’s death.
We’ve learned that Trump participated in a plan to put forward fake electors to thwart the will of voters in battleground states, and we all heard the recording of a telephone all, during which Trump leaned on Republican officials in Georgia to “find” non-existent votes to overturn his loss there.
In testimony that was initially shocking, but now makes perfect sense, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, said Trump knew the crowd on Jan. 6 was armed, but that he wanted to loosen security. It explains why the National Guard was not more quickly mobilized and why heroic Capitol Police officers were overwhelmed by Trump’s weaponized supporters. We learned that Trump wanted the attack on the Capitol to look spontaneous, but that he actually planned it and wanted to lead it, becoming incensed when Secret Service officers refused to take him to the heart of the violence. We learned of meetings deemed “unhinged” by responsible participants, and got a glimpse of how deep Trump’s disregard for the Constitution and laws of our nation run.
We’ll leave it to professionals to form a diagnosis of the mind that finds such actions acceptable, but we’re very glad the possessor of such a psyche no longer holds the reins of our nation’s government.
It’s true to character for Trump to be making noise about running for reelection, though we can’t be sure whether he really wants the job or just wants a chance to fleece his supporters for money, yet again. We shake our heads, though, at the idea that some support his return. Certainly, deep policy differences split Americans. They always have. Republicans should absolutely wage a spirited campaign to elect candidates — including a presidential candidate — who reflect and support their values. Democrats should do the same.
But, as Americans, we should be able to agree that a man who, according to testimony, resorted to lawlessness and later to violence to hold on to his power should not be trusted with the honor and sacred duty of holding the highest office in the land.
