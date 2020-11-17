Not as many people will be rockin’ around the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this year, but we are still proud to say, for the second time in four years, that’s ours.
A 75-foot, 11-ton Norway spruce that once graced the front yard of Susan and Allan “Daddy Al” Dick’s home on state Route 23 in West Oneonta is now being decked for its reveal at the annual lighting of possibly the most famous Christmas tree in the world on Dec. 2.
The tree will be trimmed with about five miles of string lights containing 50,000 multi-color LED bulbs, and a 900-pound, three-dimensional star more than nine feet in diameter and encrusted with 3 million Swarovski crystals will crown it.
Because of the coronavirus, the celebration surrounding the 88th tree lighting in Manhattan will be scaled back.
The ceremony will not be open to the public, but the Dick family, which owns Daddy Al’s General Store in the West End of Oneonta, will attend the event.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Susan said. “It’s unfortunate that this is the year we won’t get to see the Rockettes.”
A live national broadcast of the ceremony will be available for viewing from 7 to 10 p.m. on NBC.
Spectators may view the lit tree each day from 6 a.m. to midnight; all day on Christmas Day; and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
“We’ve been known in Oneonta as the ‘Christmas Tree House’ for years,” the Dicks’ daughter Paula said. “Since we moved here, my parents have gone all out on their Christmas decorations every year. What a great thing to take the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree from the Christmas Tree House in Oneonta.”
The first Rockefeller Christmas tree was put up by construction workers building the Rockefeller Center in 1931, according to the organization. Formal tree-lighting ceremonies have been held every year since 1933.
This year’s tree is the second to come from the town of Oneonta. A 94-foot, 14-ton Norway spruce was harvested from the Country Club Road backyard of Angie and Graig Eichler in 2016.
While many Rockefeller trees are volunteered by their owners, the Dicks’ tree was scouted by a representative who was passing through the area four years prior, on his way to visit his daughter in Delhi.
Then 71 feet in height, the approximately 75-year-old tree did not yet meet the Rockefeller threshold and still had years of growing to do, the family was told.
Every six months over the next four years, Rockefeller officials visited the tree to water and fertilize it, grooming the spruce for its destiny as a New York City landmark.
Prospective tree owners are asked to keep a low profile and refrain from speaking publicly about their prized pine until right before its harvest, Al said. Rumors rolled through the City of the Hills in the weeks leading up to the tree cutting on Nov. 12, but the family neither confirmed nor denied the tree’s designation.
But now that it is confirmed, we look forward to watching a tree from Oneonta take center stage in Manhattan again.
