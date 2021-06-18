Summer will officially be here Monday, and what a difference from last year.
In 2020, most events were canceled or held held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, we’ve already seen somewhat of a return to normalcy.
The boys of summer, better known locally as the Oneonta Outlaws, are back playing in front of fans.
Family reunions and backyard barbecues can return, as restrictions on personal gatherings have been lifted.
Most of our arts organizations are back with in-person shows. Many have some COVID precautions in place, but the recent lifting of most restrictions in New York means that venues can welcome back full crowds.
Some locations, such as the Glimmerglass Festival and Franklin Stage Company, have decided to move their events outside, to add another level of protection against COVID.
We are glad to be able to welcome visitors again. We are happy our local arts venues are back showcasing a range of programs from local talent to internationally known acts. We appreciate seeing our local summer sports leagues back in action. We like being able to visit local restaurants, bars and shops. It’s nice to see our local attractions resume programming and welcoming locals and visitors, alike.
But we also have to still be smart about things. COVID has not been eradicated yet. Although the state celebrated 70% of the adult population getting at least the first dose of a COVID vaccine, we still have to be cautious.
We are still behind the state average. Otsego County is doing the best with 60.8% of the adult population receiving at least the first dose, and 53.4% of the total population doing the same. Chenango is next with 60.7% and 50%, respectively. Schoharie is at 54.7% and 47.1%, and Delaware County lags behind with 53.2% of the adult population with at least one dose and 45.7% of the total population.
We still encourage everyone to get vaccinated. It’s the best protection against the spread. If you are not fully vaccinated, please wear a mask if you are going to be in a crowd. Keep practicing good hygiene.
We want to enjoy what all summer can offer. We hope that President Joe Biden’s plan to celebrate a “summer of freedom” on the Fourth of July to mark a return to normalcy is truly on the path to a return to normalcy and not the start of another spike.
Don’t forget to vote in primaries
Primary elections are being held throughout Chenango County, in several Otsego County towns and two towns in Delaware County on Tuesday, June 22.
While not all voters will be able to hit the polls for the primaries, as they are open to only party members, it’s important for those who can vote, do so. It may be their only chance. In some races, there may be only one party running in the general election, and who is on that line will be determined on Tuesday.
We encourage all those who have a race in their town and in their party to hit the polls, either during early voting this weekend or at the polling site on Tuesday.
