We wish Otsego County good luck with its new administrator and we wish Schoharie County equally good fortune in replacing the one it is about to lose.
As our readers saw this week, the Otsego County Board of Representatives hired Schoharie County Administrator Steven Wilson to the Otsego county administrator position after conducting interviews with the top candidates and discussing the appointment behind closed doors.
Otsego County’s vacancy occurred when Joshua Beams resigned from the position in May, citing health reasons.
Board Chairman David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said the county received seven applications for the position.
“I was not anticipating filling this position so quickly,” he said.
Bliss said Wilson was Schoharie County’s first administrator and is “very well qualified” for the position. “He has been re-appointed multiple times to that position by the board,” he said.
We agree that Wilson seems like a good choice for the job. He’s likely ready for the challenges of a larger county. Otsego County has almost twice the population Schoharie County does, and has a couple other things Schoharie lacks — a city, Oneonta, and a major tourist attraction, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
Wilson will also have to adjust to answering to a board of representatives rather than a board of town supervisors. It will be different.
Otherwise, the workings of county government will be familiar to him. Only time will tell if all the personalities involved can gel and if the nuances of a different county government structure will work smoothly for Wilson. One only need to look to the city of Oneonta to find a place where that has not always happened.
According to the Schoharie County website, Wilson became the first county executive Nov. 1, 2015, and serves as the county’s administrator, budget officer, chief operating officer and director of economic development.
“We’re excited to bring him to the county,” Bliss said.
By all accounts, Beams was doing a good job for the county before his resignation. Since he left, the county board and some key employees have done an admirable job of getting things done. Of course, most of them had plenty of experience, as the county administrator position is still relatively new.
Beams was hired as the county’s first administrator less than a year ago. Originally approved in 2019 after decades of discussion about hiring a day-to-day manager of county affairs, the position went unfilled during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the resolution, Wilson will begin work Aug. 8. The contract is for three years, ending Aug. 7, 2025 at an annual salary not to exceed $100,000.
Meanwhile, Schoharie County has about a month to fill the position or return to life without an administrator. There’s a lot to like about Schoharie County, and we think it will attract good candidates.
