Affordable child care can be the key to economic success for families. Sometimes, it’s the key to survival.
In a world where two parents have to work to eke out more than the most meagre existence, the ability to find safe, reliable care for children can make all the difference.
The problem has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic as many schools — a key part of the equation for those planning the supervision of their children during working hours — have not been able to operate as usual.
We were glad to see the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce take the issue on this week, hosting a virtual panel of local child care providers and business leaders to discuss the supplementary role of childcare to a viable local workforce.
Angella Lynch, a board member of the Richfield Springs Community Center and a group family day care provider, laid out the situation for attendees, describing the area as a “child care desert.”
“I am the only licensed child care provider in Richfield Springs,” she said. “My phone rings off the hook. As a community member, my heart sinks because I’m wondering where these children are going to go.”
We’re sure many feel her frustration, and we can imagine the worry of parents who are faced with having to work to keep the bills paid while also making sure their children are cared for.
Rebecca Schultz, executive director of the Brookwood School in Cooperstown, a child care program, said the pandemic has made it harder for her organization to operate, too.
The program, which enrolls children as young as 6 weeks, used to allow for intermingling at the beginning and end of every day as parents dropped off and picked up their children, she said. Amid the pandemic, one staff member is assigned to watch one child at a time for as long as an hour and a half.
“We have had to double our employees, yet cut in half the number of children we can take,” Lynch said.
Most employees earn minimum wage, she said, adding that it’s “hard for them to dedicate so much time when they’re not seeing the rewards at the end of the day because of the pandemic.”
Twice the staff, poorly paid. Half the income. Clearly not a sustainable model.
U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado was part of the forum, too. He said he’s trying to help.
“I am, before anything, a father,” he said. His twin sons, Maxwell and Coltrane, are 7 years old.
“Child care is an area that wholeheartedly impacts our small-business community,” he said. “I’ve heard from small business owners all across NY-19 that are facing serious child care challenges due to COVID-19, and it’s important that we meet this moment.”
Delgado expressed his support for the Childcare is Essential Act, which would create a $50 billion child care stabilization fund, and the Childcare for Economic Recovery Act, which, he said, would provide “ongoing federal investments and tax subsidies to working families to help bring quality childcare within our reach.”
We hope other legislators see those measures as what they are — investments in the workforce that will pay off, both economically and socially.
“Even before COVID, the child care realities were not being prioritized,” Delgado said. “We have learned a lot with COVID in terms of the impact it has had on what matters most — caring for our young people, our health, our families, our communities.”
We agree, and we’re glad to see the issue has our congressman’s attention.
