Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host who spins right-wing yarns that recent revelations have shown even he does not believe, embarked Monday on his most ambitious project to date: Rewriting the history of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob.
Carlson, who recently was given the gift of access to Capitol security system footage by a cowed Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, has begun drizzling carefully selected bits of that footage on the Fox faithful, accompanied by commentary that has no basis in reality.
Carlson would like us to believe those who broke into the Capitol, wound up by Donald Trump and intent on stopping the certification of an election Trump lost, were not insurrectionists but, in his own words, “sightseers.”
Sightseers. Sightseers who gained access to the building during a violent attack on the police who protected it. Carlson glosses over that part.
“The first thing you notice is how many people entered the Capitol building,” Carlson said. “A small percentage of them were hooligans.”
We got an idea how many people entered the building. We saw the footage of them assaulting police and smashing doors and windows as they “entered.” But we didn’t see that in Carlson’s retelling of the day’s events.
Showing clips of the mob during moments when they weren’t smashing things or threatening violence against members of Congress, he said, “They were peaceful, orderly, and meek. They were not insurrectionists. They were sightseers.”
Footage of any criminal before or after the crime might look peaceful enough, if the part where the crime was committed were left out.
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, a rare Republican who occasionally stands up to his party’s radical right, called Carlson’s propaganda piece out for what it is. Speaking to CNN, he said the portrayal of the attack on the Capitol was “dangerous and disgusting”.
“Any attempt to normalize what was a violent attack on the United States Capitol only makes it more intriguing for people to do such a thing in the future,” he said.
Romney made a very apt comparison when he said Carlson’s fairy tale was like the fiction disgraced broadcaster Alex Jones spun around the killing of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012.
Sen. Charles Schumer called Carlson’s first installment “one of the most shameful hours of television.”
Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger had perhaps the most poignant response to Carlson’s despicable display. In a letter to members of the Capitol Police Force, he wrote:
“Last night an opinion program aired commentary that was filled with offensive and misleading conclusions about the January 6 attack. The opinion program never reached out to the Department to provide accurate context.
“One false allegation is that our officers helped the rioters and acted as ‘tour guides.’ This is outrageous and false. The Department stands by the officers in the video that was shown last night. I don’t have to remind you how outnumbered our officers were on January 6. Those officers did their best to use de-escalation tactics to try to talk to rioters into getting each other to leave the building.
“The program conveniently cherry-picked from the calmer moments of our 41,000 hours of video. The commentary fails to provide context about the chaos and violence that happened before or during these less tense moments.
“Finally, the most disturbing accusation from last night was that our late friend and colleague Brian Sicknick’s death had nothing to do with his heroic actions on January 6. The Department maintains, as anyone with common sense would, that had Officer Sicknick not fought valiantly for hours on the day he was violently assaulted, Officer Sicknick would not have died the next day.”
Manger concluded, saying, “TV commentary will not record the truth for our history books. The justice system will. The truth and justice are on our side.”
Anyone who cares about truth and justice should reject the likes of Carlson and turn away from the network that pays and promotes him. His attempt to remove a shameful chapter from the book of our national history must not be allowed to succeed.
