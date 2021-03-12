It’s an anniversary we did not want and will not celebrate.
Thursday, March 11, marked one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a worldwide pandemic. Life has not been the same since.
Borders between nations were closed. Travel between states was ostensibly limited, too, though there was widespread disregard of those rules.
Not far from home, the National Guard was deployed to New Rochelle, a Westchester County village that was the home to the state’s first outbreak of the disease. It was scary at the time, but a drop in the bucket compared to what was to come.
A day later, the State University of New York moved to online learning for all its campuses, including the three in our area. Nursing homes, the residences of those most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus, closed their doors to visitors in an attempt to keep the virus from invading. Stock markets plunged in anticipation of the hit the economy was about to take.
Schools moved to remote learning. Events were canceled — so many events.
Our region’s first case was verified on March 13, 2020, in Delaware County. It was one of 328 in the state at the time.
Delaware County had reached 1,637 cases and 42 deaths at the time of this writing. In the four-county region, the cases were nearing 9,000 and the deaths had topped 170.
And, as we know, more than 529,000 American citizens and more than 2.6 million citizens of the world have died from COVID.
All that in one year.
The situation was exacerbated by bad leadership, in Washington, D.C., and closer to home.
For some unexplicable reason, the former president chose to politicize the disease, rather than confront it. A presidential address at the beginning, urging Americans to take the steps that we know prevent transmission — masks, social distancing — could have done a world of good. Instead, he led by example, bad example, refusing to wear a mask and mocking those who chose safety. He actively worked to spread the disease by insisting that schools and businesses be opened while the disease ran rampant.
Fortunately, most state and local governments ignored his rhetoric, as did large organizations. but the message to the masses was clear — ignore the reality of the disease and do what you want. Asking you to share sacrifice is tyranny. Many took that to heart and still have it there.
Here in Oneonta, we gained unwanted national fame when our SUNY school became the most infected in the state and was forced to move to remote learning two weeks into the fall semester. Here, too, poor leadership from the president led to a situation that was much worse than it should have been.
We note, with some satisfaction, that both of the aforementioned presidents lost their jobs.
We also note with satisfaction the rapid response of science to confront the disease. We would not have believed a year ago that millions of Americans and thousands of our local citizens would have received vaccinations that will protect them. But here we are.
We were also glad to see our federal government take bold steps to ameliorate the damage done by the disease, through the American Rescue Plan. Both through this plan and through aggressive measures to manufacture and distribute vaccines, our new president has demonstrated he takes the virus as seriously as his predecessor did not.
The effects of the war with COVID-19, like those of any war, will be long-lasting. Those who lost jobs and businesses will not quickly rebound. The families and friends of those lost to the virus will never be the same. And we can’t act like the war is over. Not yet.
But we’re winning. Just a year after it began, we’re winning.
By the second anniversary of the pandemic declaration, we may really have something to celebrate.
