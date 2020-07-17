Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has spent much of the past two months waiting and hoping that the coronavirus pandemic would ease, and that relief from the CARES Act passed in March would be sufficient to get Americans through the crisis.
On May 5, as President Donald Trump perilously declared "it’s time to go back to work," effectively ushering in the pandemic's second wave, McConnell brushed off the harangues of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to pass further aid, saying Congress would take "pause" before deciding whether it was necessary.
On May 21, as the pandemic spread and the economy continued to shed jobs, McConnell conceded to Reuters that more relief would likely be necessary, and promised that a new package was "not too far off." A week later, he told CNBC he would take up the issue "in about a month." He later shifted that timetable to July, pushing it beyond Congress' two-week July 4 recess.
Meanwhile in the real world, many can't afford to have McConnell's patience. As McConnell dithered on Capitol Hill this spring, Otsego County officials were staring down the barrel of an unprecedented fiscal crisis, brought about by a plague that essentially wiped out the vibrant tourism industry on which much of our regional economy depends.
The numbers were stark. The New York State Association of Counties and Otsego County Treasurer Allen Ruffles projected a loss of some $10 million in sales tax and bed tax revenue. NYSAC warned that the cash-strapped state of New York is likely to cut aid to the county by a similar amount. The county laid off 59 employees, clawed back what it could from pre-existing contracts and restricted future spending just to stay afloat. The county's dependence on sales taxes (37 percent of its revenue, compared to just 20 percent in neighboring Delaware County and 16 percent in Schoharie) left it particularly vulnerable to a drop in tourism.
Otsego County finds itself in a situation familiar to much of the country: devastated by forces beyond its control, now dependent on relief from the very entities that failed to control those destructive forces. Trump spent his spring mocking governors on the front lines of the fight, taunting those who wore masks to stop the virus and promising that a variety of snake-oil cures, such as hydroxychloroquine and bleach injections, would make the virus miraculously "disappear" soon enough. His conduct during this crisis is likely to be remembered by historians as the greatest failure of leadership in the history of the U.S. presidency, and he bears a great deal of direct responsibility for the collapse of tourism in our region as a result.
McConnell has been largely in lock-step with the president this entire time, echoing his reckless, irresponsible call to reopen state economies before they met the White House's own metrics for safe reopening. But the Senate leader has taken no responsibility, and even had the nerve to suggest in April that New York's fiscal problems were self-inflicted, and that the state should file for bankruptcy protection. Gov. Andrew Cuomo fired back angrily, but correctly, that New York contributes far more in taxes than it receives in federal spending, while McConnell's Kentucky is among the union's worst mooches.
Otsego County, like the state of New York, is an innocent bystander in all this, overwhelmed by fiscal problems that aren't our fault and shouldn't be our responsibility to solve.
"It is not a spending problem. It is a revenue problem," said Otsego County Board Chair Dave Bliss, a Republican, during a recent visit by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., to Cooperstown, during which the senator urged Congress to include aid for municipalities in the next relief bill.
Schumer, thankfully, seems to grasp the urgency of further relief, and we can only hope McConnell comes around before the damage our region has suffered becomes irreparable.
