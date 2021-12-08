With the 2022 Beijing Olympics just a few weeks away, athletes around the world will soon have to decide whether their vanity is more important than taking a stand against a murderous, tyrannical regime.
Heavy-handed, repressive government in China is nothing new. But the days when the People’s Republic of China behaved like an inwardly focused hermit kingdom have passed, giving way to an aggressive, expansionary worldview bent on revenge for perceived historical grievances. This new China is perhaps best exemplified by the blockbuster “Wolf Warrior” action movie (China’s all-time highest grossing film) and its sequels, in which Chinese special operatives lash out against the outside world with extreme, ruthless violence against Beijing’s enemies.
The foreign policy of President Xi Jinping has been described as “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy, and this hot-blooded ideology is starting to have real-world consequences. Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines have all reported aggressive confrontations from Chinese security forces in their territorial waters as Beijing stakes claims to artificial reefs it has constructed in the South China Sea. Chinese warplanes have made incursions into Taiwan’s airspace in record numbers this year. China’s foreign ministry warned in April that if Beijing chooses to invade the island — a long cherished goal of China’s leadership since the days of Mao Zedong — Taiwan’s military “won’t stand a chance.”
Inside China’s borders, the repression of its Uighur population has become too nauseating for the outside world to ignore. A Reuters expose on “China’s Muslim gulag” in 2018 detailed the ruthless “reeducation” tactics used inside the barbwire-lined concentration camps in China’s Xinjiang province. These should come as no surprise, given the longstanding accusations that Chinese political detainees are subject to forced organ harvesting
President Joe Biden’s administration this week announced a diplomatic boycott of the games. It was the correct call to leave it to the athletes to make the right choice — which should be obvious.
Despite this, many of the world’s most prominent athletes and entertainers seem to have no problem serving as mindless pawns in propaganda exercises for this vile regime. Turkish basketball player Enes Kanter, a 10-year NBA veteran who recently changed his surname to “Freedom” upon earning American citizenship, has been a lonely voice in the wilderness here. He recently urged Olympic athletes to boycott the Beijing games. Kanter’s bona fides are strong; his longstanding criticism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over similar human rights abuses have made him a marked man subject to arrest in his homeland.
Contrast Kanter’s courage with the moral cowardice of basketball icon LeBron James. When then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey criticized Chinese oppression in Hong Kong in October 2019, James blasted Morey for being “misinformed” and not “educated” on human rights in China — at a time when hundreds of Hong Kong activists were being shot and jailed for protesting Beijing-imposed restrictions on their democracy.
Those who would argue that a boycott of the Olympics would accomplish nothing are as naïve as they are wrong. China didn’t fork over $50 billion to host these games for no reason. Beijing is seeking to soften its image much in the same way Saudi Arabia did when it invited pop music star Justin Bieber to perform this month at the Saudi Grand Prix Formula One race. The widow of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, murdered by a crown hit squad as revenge for his critical coverage, urged Bieber to reconsider, but he showed a sort of spinelessness in the face of evil that has become all too common.
Even more ridiculous is the notion that “bread and circuses,” as the ancient Roman poet Juvenal put them, provide impetus for reform in these tyrannies. They do precisely the opposite, as anyone who has followed China since the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing already knows. Athletes who take part in this despicable farce should know that they are complicit in the crimes of a regime that sees them as nothing more than pawns.
