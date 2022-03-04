Registered nurses at Fox Hospital and the Tri-Towns Campus were right to be angry after they learned they wouldn’t be awarded a bonus like the rest of the employees of Bassett Healthcare Network.
In November, Bassett announced bonuses for its nearly 5,000 employees across five hospitals and more than two dozen primary care centers — $3,000 for full-time employees, $1,500 for half-time workers, and $500 for temporary “per diem” employees.
But in the fine print was a clause that the members of the union that represented RNs at the Oneonta hospital and its affiliated campus in Sidney would not get the money until the union contract was renegotiated.
The New York State Nurses Association had settled its contract just six month before the bonuses were announced.
After we published a story about the situation, Bassett relented and announced that the 52 nurses originally denied the bonuses would get them.
Diane Earle, an emergency room nurse at Fox hospital and local union president, expressed relief at the decision. “I always wanted to believe that they would do the right thing,” she said.
But the right thing would have been to not use the bonuses as a bargaining chip in union negotiations.
“You know, it was a gift,” Earle said. “And I’m glad that they gave us the gift freely, like they gave everybody else. For me, I’m glad that it’s a sign of respect and appreciation for the rest of the bargaining unit nurses that have worked so hard for the last few years and continue to do so.”
She was much nicer about it than we would have been.
That wasn’t a gift given freely. It was blatant extortion attempt by Bassett to change a union contract it didn’t like.
“Usually contracts are negotiated every three, sometimes every four years. So it’s very unusual to end a negotiation, to settle a contract, and then try to reopen it,” NYSNA spokesperson Kristi Barnes said in our initial story. “I think that the nurses were just, you know, stunned. Stunned and also insulted.”
As well they should be.
They worked just as hard for nearly two years in impossible situations just as other employees had. They should have been awarded the bonus, no strings attached.
And we still haven’t gotten a good answer for why Bassett made the decisions it made.
No one from Bassett returned calls or emails to comment on the matter. All we got was an announcement four days after our initial story ran that the nurses would get the bonus. Why the change of heart?
“We understand that the stresses caused by the pandemic have been felt acutely by our nurses, and their contributions are deserving of our sincere appreciation during these extraordinary times,” Bassett President and CEO Tommy Ibrahim said in a media release. “After a review of the current situation, we have reached an agreement with NYSNA to pay gratitude bonuses to our registered nurse employees at A.O. Fox Hospital and A.O. Fox’s Tri-Town Campus who are covered by the NYSNA collective bargaining agreement.”
The “current situation,” we suspect, was the public outcry against Bassett withholding the bonuses.
Ibrahim and the rest of Bassett leadership should be ashamed of themselves.
They didn’t show their “gratitude,” as the bonuses were labeled.
While we are glad Bassett relented, the network’s actions up to that point were disgraceful and insulting to some of the true heroes of the pandemic.
