We were alarmed, last week, at the news that Bassett Healthcare Network is making big changes, including staff cuts.
We were alerted to cuts the day before Bassett made its announcement, by long-time employees who had just been told they had lost their jobs.
In a statement released Friday, Dec. 11, Bassett announced the elimination of 15 “leadership” positions, with 41 more coming in March 2021, as it adopts a “new operating model that will pave the way for system-wide transformation.”
The release said the new model, known as OneBassett, “will allow the network to continue to be successful while adapting for the future.”
We’ve seen corporate restructuring before. It generally results in more profits, but seldom in better service.
It’s already hard to get access to a doctor in some of Bassett’s outposts. Physician assistants and nurse practitioners, filling the doctors’ role in many cases, often have full schedules.
Since acquiring the hospitals in Oneonta, Delhi and Cobleskill, Bassett has a near-monopoly on health care in much of the area. We worry that an emphasis on a new executive team’s vision of the future does not place the community’s needs as high in the process as it should.
“Rather than operating as a collection of individual hospitals and health centers, this new model will deconstruct the silos and reorganize our network into a truly integrated enterprise,” Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, Bassett president and CEO since July, said in a prepared statement. “We are moving away from hospital-centric decision-making to a system focused on the continuum of care, expanded access to services and the best possible outcomes for our patients, no matter where that care is delivered.
“OneBassett is the road map that will get us to our future state,” Ibrahim said. “It provides the structure for how we will work together and foster the necessary cultural shift and shared accountability for the patient’s journey through the care continuum. Ultimately, we will more effectively engage our entire workforce in Bassett’s mission to improve the health of patients and the well-being of the communities we serve.”
That is a lot of buzzwords.
The 41 employees impacted by the March 2021 reduction, the statement said, will participate in a “new network-wide program called SCORE, Securing Career Opportunities for Redeployed Employees.”
Employees have told us it’s an effort to force them to accept lower-paying jobs. Ibrahim denied that to our reporter.
Ibrahim said, throughout the process, Bassett officials have been “really focused on doing things as compassionately as possible.”
That may be, but he also said, “We’ve been trying to be transparent with our operating model over the past several months.”
The plan was sprung on employees Thursday and on the public Friday, apparently fully formed and with no opportunity for input either from those who receive Bassett’s services or those who actually provide them. That is not transparency.
In general, fewer executives and more people on the ground, doing work, are good things. We’ll see if that’s what develops here.
Ibrahim said patient care should remain unchanged and, in time, enhanced.
“We’re going to be very focused on trying to bring care closer to our communities, rather than the opposite,” he said. He told us the changes will allow Bassett to invest more in health care.
We hope so, but we’ll be watching with a wary eye.
