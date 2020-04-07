As the weather gets warmer, people are starting to get out and about a bit more.
Of course, with COVID-19, it's probably not as much as they would be otherwise.
But after more than three weeks of social distancing, many people are eager to get out of their houses and get some fresh air — while still social distancing.
Some ways people are doing that are to get on a motorcycle, get the bicycle out of storage or just take a walk or run.
So now seems a good time to remind motorists to "Check twice — save a life."
The slogan, originally meant to encourage those in four-wheeled motorized vehicles to watch out for the two- (or three-) wheeled ones, is valid for all those who are on the road.
With the coronavirus — and the many issues surrounding it — never far from our minds, it is easy to get distracted.
But everyone on the road must make sure they are concentrating on their surroundings.
Unfortunately, we've already had one motorcycle fatality this year.
A Burlington Flats man died after a two-vehicle crash in the town of Richfield last month.
Kyle J. Seamon, 20, was driving a motorcycle south on state Route 28 on March 26 when an SUV traveling north began making a left turn onto Hyder Road, directly into his path, according to state police.
We don't know why the driver of the SUV turned in front of the motorcyclist, but it seems this could have been avoided if the driver had been totally aware of his or her surroundings.
The rate of fatalities for motorcyclists is much higher than enclosed vehicles. In 2017, motorcyclists were 27 times more likely than passenger car occupants to die in a crash per vehicle mile traveled, according to the Insurance Information Institute, using statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That year, 5,172 motorcyclists died in crashes.
Of course, not all are related to collisions with other vehicles. Some were because of operator error, others were impaired driving, and some were just freak occurrences that couldn't be avoided. But no matter what, drivers of any vehicle who are fully aware of their surrounding have a better chance of avoiding a crash than those who are impaired or distracted.
And while on the road, it is not just motorcycles to be on the lookout for. Bicyclists and pedestrians are out on the roads as well.
Where there are no bike lanes (of which there aren't many in our area) motorists need to be aware that bicyclists, by law, must share the road, too.
Bicyclists are not supposed to ride on the sidewalks. They are to travel in the same direction as motorized vehicles, obey the same traffic signals and signal turns and stops, just as a motorized vehicle would. That means bicyclists must be aware of their surroundings as well.
Pedestrians should keep to the sidewalk, if there is one, or stay as far off pavement as possible. They should also face traffic, especially if no sidewalks are available. While many walkers and runners may like to listen to music, the music should not be so loud that they can't hear what is going on around them.
It's best to cross at designated crosswalks, but if none are available, pedestrians must check both ways before crossing a street or road.
If we are all aware of our surroundings while on the road, we can limit injuries and deaths.
