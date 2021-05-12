Congratulations, college graduates.
As the saying goes: "May you live in interesting times."
And boy, did you get "interesting."
Your last year or so of college was anything but normal. In-person classes were limited, if not eliminated entirely. On-campus activities were curtailed, and so were many off-campus ones.
Even commencement isn't normal.
Our local SUNY schools in Cobleskill, Delhi and Oneonta will hold virtual ceremonies Saturday, May 15. Last week, SUNY Oneonta graduates had a chance to cross the stage in their regalia and have their name called and a photo taken to be used in the virtual ceremony. SUNY Cobleskill held a stage crossing Tuesday, May 11, for half of its departments, with the second half going Thursday, May 13.
Hartwick College will celebrate its Class of 2021 and the previous year's graduates in a virtual ceremony at the end of the month.
With that diploma in hand, the world you will enter is one that is uncertain.
We still are dealing with a pandemic. Jobs are returning, but how quickly and in what form is still not known.
Even when the world returns to "normal," which will still be quite a while, we don't know what that "normal" will be.
Companies have realized that remote work may be possible. Health care — physical and mental — has changed. The importance of technology was brought to the forefront.
You've had to think on your feet and adapt to an ever-changing world. This will serve you well, graduates.
More than likely the jobs you expected to get when you entered your degree program have changed. You may have to take a different path than the one you envisioned.
Some of you will enter a field you expected with not much — if anything — unexpected.
But for those of you who aren't, we encourage you to embrace the unexpected.
These past 14 months have groomed you for it. Perhaps you'll go into a field completely different than you planned. Maybe you'll move back home until you figure out what your next step will be. Or you may already be planning to advance your education. Perhaps, with the country opening back up, you'll travel the country — and eventually the world — looking to fulfill you passion.
No matter what your passion is, we hope you will find it. It could be the job you dreamed about since you were young, or it could be one you don't yet know. But once you do find it, embrace it.
As they say, if you are passionate about the work you do, it no longer is just a job.
And while you can't celebrate like most of the classes before you, we encourage our Oneonta students to take advantage of the "Senior Sendoff" the city is hosting on Saturday.
Main Street will be closed between Elm and Chestnut streets from 5 to 10 p.m. to allow outdoor dining and shopping in recognition of SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College graduates
We hope that the memories you have of your time at our local college are fond, even in these "interesting times."
